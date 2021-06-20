Connect with us

American swimmer Ryan Murphy punches his ticket for Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

American swimmer Ryan Murphy has a major reason to be proud. He was able to punch his ticket for the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games thanks to his superb swimming performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Digital Journal has the recap.

Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu, ISL
Murphy won first place in the men’s 100 meter backstroke race with a time of 52.33 seconds and Hunter Armstrong finished in second place clocking 52.48 seconds. They will both be representing Team USA. Murphy holds the world record in this event with a time of 51.85 seconds.

A three-time Olympic gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro, Murphy was also victorious in the men’s 200 meter backstroke race with a time of 1:54.20. He will be joined by his University of California, Berkeley teammate Bryce Mefford, who clocked 1:54.79.

Murphy served as the Captain of the Los Angeles Current swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL) with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team’s General Manager.

He is an ambassador of the Goldfish Swim School swim franchise. To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website.

