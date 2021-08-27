Connect with us

American pole vaulters Chris Nilsen and Sam Kendricks triumph at 2021 Lausanne Diamond League Athletissima

On August 26, American pole vaulters Chris Nilsen and Sam Kendricks triumphed at 2021 Lausanne Diamond League Athletissima. Digital Journal has the recap.

Chris Nilsen at the 2021 Diamond League in Lausanne
Chris Nilsen at the 2021 Diamond League in Lausanne. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media
Chris Nilsen at the 2021 Diamond League in Lausanne. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media

Nilsen, the Olympic silver medalist at Tokyo, won with a jump of 5.82 meters, which he secured on his first attempt. Kendricks was able to clear 5.82 meters as well, but the countback rule worked in Nilsen’s favor (since Kendricks cleared that same height on his second try).

Sam Kendricks at IAAF Diamond League 2021 Athletissima
Sam Kendricks at IAAF Diamond League 2021 Athletissima. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media

Timur Morgunov finished in third place with 5.72 meters, while Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis came in fourth place with 5.62 meters.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

