American pole vaulters Chris Nilsen and Sam Kendricks triumph at 2021 Lausanne Diamond League Athletissima

Chris Nilsen at the 2021 Diamond League in Lausanne. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media

On August 26, American pole vaulters Chris Nilsen and Sam Kendricks triumphed at 2021 Lausanne Diamond League Athletissima. Digital Journal has the recap.

Nilsen, the Olympic silver medalist at Tokyo, won with a jump of 5.82 meters, which he secured on his first attempt. Kendricks was able to clear 5.82 meters as well, but the countback rule worked in Nilsen’s favor (since Kendricks cleared that same height on his second try).

Sam Kendricks at IAAF Diamond League 2021 Athletissima. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media

Timur Morgunov finished in third place with 5.72 meters, while Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis came in fourth place with 5.62 meters.