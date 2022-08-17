Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Afghanistan’s Olympic flag-bearer makes Australia home

Afghanistan’s Olympic flag-bearer Kimia Yousofi has resettled in Australia after fleeing Taliban persecution.
AFP

Published

Afghanistan's Kimia Yousofi competes in the women's 100m heats at Tokyo 2020
Afghanistan's Kimia Yousofi competes in the women's 100m heats at Tokyo 2020 - Copyright AFP Jewel SAMAD
Afghanistan's Kimia Yousofi competes in the women's 100m heats at Tokyo 2020 - Copyright AFP Jewel SAMAD

Afghanistan’s Olympic flag-bearer Kimia Yousofi has resettled in Australia after fleeing Taliban persecution, Games officials in Sydney said Wednesday, and the sprinter has already set her sights on Paris 2024.

The Australian Olympic Committee said the relocation of Yousofi and dozens of others was the culmination of a year’s work trying to help Afghans with ties to the Olympic movement.

Asian Games taekwondo medallist Ahmad Abasy was also part of the 31 people from five families who began arriving in Australia from early June, with the most recent arrivals landing last week.

Olympic officials said they would have faced significant risks had they remained in Afghanistan due to their support for women in sport and education.

“For the families involved, the stress and uncertainty over this time has been enormous,” Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll said in a statement.

“These brave people have endured significant hardship and we are so pleased that our efforts have been successful. Many have spent time in locations outside Afghanistan and it’s wonderful to now have them on Australian soil.”

Yousofi, who competed in the women’s 100m at Tokyo 2020, said she still intends to compete in the next Olympics.

“It’s been a journey for me but I am very happy to be here. I am essentially starting a new life here. I am going to be training very hard and it would be exciting to go to Paris — I am definitely going to be competing,” she said.

Many family members travelled to Australia separately after first securing safe passage to countries neighbouring Afghanistan.

Olympic officials said they were organising employment and educational opportunities for the families, with sponsors providing shopping vouchers, clothing and other assistance.

Earlier this year Afghanistan’s women’s football team played their first match since fleeing to Australia.

In this article:Afghanistan, Kimia Yousofi, Olympic flag-bearer, Taliban
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

The growing issue of crypto trading addiction

Image: © AFPAddiction specialists have classified cryptocurrency addiction as a type of day-trading addiction, which has strong parallels to other forms of gambling addiction....

7 hours ago
The cause of death is uncertain, though officials believe the fish are likely to have been poisoned The cause of death is uncertain, though officials believe the fish are likely to have been poisoned

World

Polish firemen pull tonnes of dead fish from Oder river

Polish firefighters said Tuesday they had recovered 100 tonnes of dead fish from the Oder river running through Germany and Poland.

17 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that he was buying English football club Manchester United, without providing any details as to whether he was serious or not Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that he was buying English football club Manchester United, without providing any details as to whether he was serious or not

Business

Elon Musk tweets he is ‘buying Manchester United’

Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday evening that he is purchasing the Manchester United football club.

1 hour ago
Manufacturing of motor vehicles and parts surged 6.6% in July, according to new data Manufacturing of motor vehicles and parts surged 6.6% in July, according to new data

Business

US industrial output jumps in July on solid manufacturing gain

A solid rebound in American manufacturing, especially vehicles, following two months of declines.

23 hours ago