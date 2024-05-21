Aerial skier Dani Loeb talks about the digital age, future, and mental health

Aerial skier Dani Loeb. Photo Credit: Emily Lesher.

Aerial skier Dani Loeb chatted about being a part of the digital age and raising awareness on mental health.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Dani Loeb.

Loeb on her love for skiing

Loeb is drawn to the sport of skiing for several reasons. “I am filled with excitement when I’m airborne, there’s a unique joy in executing a skill and nailing a perfect landing,” she said.

“The sport of skiing constantly pushes me physically and mentally, shaping me into a better version of myself each day,” she added.

The digital age

On being an aerial skier in the digital age, she said, “Our sport, aerial skiing, is a unique and thrilling discipline that may only be widely known in the ski community. However, with the advent of social media, we, the athletes, have a platform to showcase our skills and connect with a broader audience.”

“This digital age has opened up new avenues for us to share our videos, reach diverse demographics, and promote our sport, hoping to make it more popular. The use of social media does come with challenges,” she elaborated.

“Sharing so much of our training and lives makes me feel more vulnerable to criticisms and judgments,” she added.

Importance of mental health in the digital age

Loeb shared her thoughts on the significance of mental health in the digital age.

“At the end of the day, all we have is ourselves,” she admitted. “Being in constant battle with ourselves wears us down. Being my biggest advocate is my number one goal.”

“I try not to spend much time on social media because I have found that I subconsciously compare myself to others, which often leaves me feeling gross about myself,” she said.

“It is so easy to scroll, though mindlessly. I set a timer where I can only be on social media for 30 minutes, and then my phone will turn off the app. That works well if you have the restraint not to extend the timer for another 15 minutes,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring skiers

For young and aspiring skiers, she said, “Things are not always going to be easy on your sports journey! There will be a lot of hard work; some days seem impossible. You wake up sore and tired to face a six-hour practice day and feel defeated before you even begin.”

“You will have to ‘muster up’ the strength to put in your best practice and give whatever percentage your body can provide. Some days, you may only have 80 percent, but other days, you will have 100 percent; you have to keep pushing yourself to be the best ‘you’ you have,” she elaborated.

“When you work hard, you are rewarded. You are rewarded with travel, friends, and fun stories to bring back home to your family and friends,” she added.

Future plans

On her plans for the future, she shared, “My number one priority is to ensure I feel mentally strong and healthy. Aerials is 50 percent talent and 50 percent mental.”

“After ensuring I have a healthy mental state, I want to make all the super finals in the World Cups and make it to the podium a time or two,” she noted.

“If I can podium a few times, hopefully, that will qualify me for this upcoming Olympics in Italy! It is hard to think so far in the future regarding sports because you never know what might happen! I like to take it one jump at a time,” she elaborated.

Career-defining moments

Regarding her career-defining moments, she remarked, “When all of my ski equipment was stolen from our car in Atlanta, that was a big turning point for me. I was always worried if I had my ‘lucky socks’ or ‘lucky base layers’.”

“When everything was stolen, I had no more luck! Or so I thought. Not having my comfort items made me realize that my clothes and equipment don’t make me lucky, but my hard work makes me accomplish my goals,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success means so many things, and it changes for me every day! One day, it could be just me making my bed and putting my dishes away, but another day, it could be winning the competition!”

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, Loeb said, “I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support of so many incredible people. I am truly blessed and I can’t express enough how much your support means to me.”

“To my family, ”I love you all and I wish I could be present at more family gatherings and functions, not just in spirit.” To all my supporters, ‘Please bear with me. I am a work in progress’,” she concluded.

To learn more about Dani Loeb, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.