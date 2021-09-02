Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

YouTube Music tops 50 million subscribers

YouTube’s music streaming service reported Thursday it now has more than 50 million subscribers.

Published

YouTube Music tops 50 million subscribers
YouTube's music streaming service says it is growing quickly as it tries to catch up with rivals like Spotify - Copyright AFP Christof STACHE
YouTube's music streaming service says it is growing quickly as it tries to catch up with rivals like Spotify - Copyright AFP Christof STACHE

YouTube’s music streaming service reported Thursday it now has more than 50 million subscribers, saying it is growing quickly as it tries to close the gap with market-leader Spotify.

YouTube Music trails rivals Spotify, Amazon and Apple but has been gaining ground, according to market tracker Midia Research. YouTube is a subsidiary of Google.

“Google’s YouTube Music has been the standout story of the music subscriber market for the last couple of years, resonating both in many emerging markets and with younger audiences across the globe,” Midia analyst Mark Mulligan said in a post.

“The early signs are that YouTube Music is becoming to Gen Z what Spotify was to Millennials half a decade ago.”

Spotify had 32 percent of the global music streaming market in the first quarter of this year, while Apple Music accounted for 16 percent and Amazon had 13 percent, according to Midia.

YouTube Music accounted for eight percent, behind China-based Tencent with its 13 percent share, Midia reported.

“We’re seeing impressive growth in countries like Korea, India, Japan, Russia and Brazil where music is a top passion,” YouTube global head of music Lyor Cohen said in a letter about passing the 50 million subscriber milestone.

“The unique offerings of YouTube Music and Premium are resonating in established and emerging music markets alike.”

The overall number of streaming music service subscribers climbed more than 19 million to a total of 487 million in the first quarter of this year, according to Midia.

YouTube Music was the fastest-growing music streaming service last year, as its ranks of subscribers grew some 60 percent, said Mulligan.

“We’re in our own lane — there’s no other place where fans can get uninterrupted access to the largest and most diverse catalogue of music, artists and culture,” Cohen said in the letter.

“We’re making it easy for music fans to go deep and find their thing.”

YouTube said in June that it paid more than $4 billion to the music industry during over the prior 12 months.

In this article:YouTube, youtube music
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: The latest round of laws passed by Texas lawmakers puts us closer to losing our democracy

On September 1, 2021, 666 new laws will go into effect in Texas, passed by the Republican-led state Legislature in the 2021 regular session.

23 hours ago

Business

Greening the CEO: Business lessons from an environmental leader

Beyond the coal sector, we are working to apply our strong expertise in chemisorption, or sorbent technology, to other environmental concerns created by energy,...

23 hours ago
Kabul airport mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit Kabul airport mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

World

Most Afghan allies left behind as US describes haunting choices

Panicked families trying to flee the capital carried overpacked luggage, with frightened children in tow - Copyright AFP -Shaun TANDONMost Afghan allies seeking to...

20 hours ago
Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy: reports Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy: reports

World

Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy: reports

Japan's Princess Mako will lose her royal title when she marries her commoner sweetheart - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Shizuo KambayashiThe course of true love never...

16 hours ago