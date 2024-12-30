Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Venezuela fines TikTok $10 million over viral challenge deaths

Venezuela’s highest court on Monday fined TikTok $10 million in connection with viral challenges.
AFP

Published

TikTok's huge global success has been partly built on the success of its "challenges"
TikTok's huge global success has been partly built on the success of its "challenges" - Copyright AFP/File LOIC VENANCE
TikTok's huge global success has been partly built on the success of its "challenges" - Copyright AFP/File LOIC VENANCE

Venezuela’s highest court on Monday fined TikTok $10 million in connection with viral challenges that authorities say left three adolescents dead from intoxication by chemical substances.

Supreme Tribunal of Justice Judge Tania D’Amelio said that the popular video-sharing app had been negligent in failing to implement “necessary and adequate measures” to stop the spread of content encouraging the challenges.

TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, was ordered to open an office in the South American country and given eight days to pay the fine or face “appropriate” measures.

Venezuela would use the money to “create a TikTok victims fund, intended to compensate for the psychological, emotional and physical damages to users, especially if these users are children and adolescents,” D’Amelio said.

The company told the court that it “understands the seriousness of the matter,” she said. 

According to Venezuelan authorities, three adolescents died and 200 were intoxicated in schools across the country after ingesting chemical substances as part of social media “challenges.”

TikTok’s huge global success has been partly built on the success of its challenges — a call that invites users to create videos featuring dances, jokes or games that sometimes go viral.

The app has been accused of putting users in danger with the spread of hazardous challenge videos.

TikTok’s official policy prohibits videos promoting self-harm and suicide.

In November, President Nicolas Maduro threatened “severe measures” against TikTok if it did not remove content related to what he called “criminal challenges.”

Parliament is considering laws regulating social networks, which Maduro said after his disputed reelection in July was being used to promote “hate,” “fascism” and “division.”

He has accused Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of social media platform X, of orchestrating “attacks against Venezuela.”

In this article:Court, Internet, TikTok, Venezuela
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jimmy Carter's 1977-1981 presidency included successes like the Camp David peace accords, but also enough controversy for US voters to see him as weak and vote him out after serving only one term Jimmy Carter's 1977-1981 presidency included successes like the Camp David peace accords, but also enough controversy for US voters to see him as weak and vote him out after serving only one term

World

Key moments in the life of Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter's 1977-1981 presidency included successes like the Camp David peace accords, but also enough controversy for US voters to see him as weak...

22 hours ago
OpenAI was founded in 2015 and is led by Sam Altman OpenAI was founded in 2015 and is led by Sam Altman

Business

Q&A: AI is Big Business… Can Small Businesses Compete?

Implementing AI used to require sophisticated programming that most small businesses couldn’t afford and couldn’t easily understand.

22 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: People don’t want to work? Guess again, morons.

Create a life for yourself. Go indie.

19 hours ago
Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

17 minutes ago