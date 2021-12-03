Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

UN launches 'bodyright' symbol against online violence

Published

UN launches 'bodyright' symbol against online violence
The "bodyright" symbol for the UNFPA campaign against digital violence - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG
The "bodyright" symbol for the UNFPA campaign against digital violence - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG

The United Nations on Thursday launched a campaign against gender-based violence on the internet, complete with the symbol ⓑ which can be added to social media posts.

The symbol seeks to highlight that corporate logos and copyrighted Intellectual Property often receive greater protection online than people.

The UN population agency UNFPA’s “bodyright” campaign said women, young people, ethnic minorities and the LGTB community had to be protected against online violence.

“Everyone has the right to live free of fear and violence — both online and offline,” UFNPA executive director Natalia Kanem said.

“It’s time for technology companies and policymakers to take digital violence seriously.”

Eighty five percent of women globally have experienced or witnessed digital violence against other women, according to a poll by the Economist Intelligence Unit, and 38 percent have suffered it themselves.

UNFPA said online violence included cyberstalking, hate speech, doxxing — publishing private information about an individual — and non-consensual use of images and video such as deepfakes.

It said the symbol was a demand that “images of our bodies are given the same respect and protection online as copyright gives to music, film and even corporate logos.”

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

A lake that was drained a century ago in British Columbia has filled again

The shallow lake, called the Level Place Lake in the native Sumas language, varied in size, depending on the seasons and amount of rainfall.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Five cybersecurity myths that need to be busted

You can’t ignore the possibility of malicious insiders or even staff accidents.

11 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: New all-living materials 3D bioinks — The future of regenerative medicine is here

The big deal about the all-living 3D printable bioinks is that the training wheels are now off.

15 hours ago
Arrested development: the unfinished church dividing Kosovo Arrested development: the unfinished church dividing Kosovo

World

Arrested development: the unfinished church dividing Kosovo

For nearly three decades the hulking structure has cast a long shadow over Pristina, serving as a potent symbol of the unresolved dispute.

20 hours ago