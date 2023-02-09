Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Twitter service stumbles as paying users get more room

The Elon Musk-owned social network began letting paying users post tweets as long as 4,000 characters.
AFP

Published

Twitter engineers who left the tech firm after it was taken over by Elon Musk had worried about about how the platform would be kept stable
Twitter engineers who left the tech firm after it was taken over by Elon Musk had worried about about how the platform would be kept stable - Copyright AFP Dibyangshu SARKAR
Twitter engineers who left the tech firm after it was taken over by Elon Musk had worried about about how the platform would be kept stable - Copyright AFP Dibyangshu SARKAR

Thousands of Twitter users on Wednesday reported problems using the platform as the Elon Musk-owned social network began letting paying users post tweets as long as 4,000 characters.

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you,” the company said in a tweet.

“Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

Reports of Twitter troubles spiked at website Downdetector early afternoon in Silicon Valley, and continued for about two hours.

Users complaints shared online included being unable to post messages, being told they had exceeded a daily limit of tweets, and inability to send direct messages.

A daily limit of 2,400 tweets per day was put in place at Twitter to reduce strain on its operations, according to US media.

People also reported that TweetDeck, the popular dashboard for managing and viewing Twitter accounts, had stopped working.

The disruptions came on the same day Twitter added a length perk to is Blue subscription service costing $8 monthly in the United States.

Twitter Blue subscribers can now post tweets of up to 4,000 characters, far beyond the 280-character limit imposed on non-paying users, the tech firm said.

“But don’t worry, Twitter is still Twitter,” the tech firm said in a lengthy tweet announcing the perk.

“We know longer Tweets could mean a lot of scrolling, so they’ll be capped at 280 characters on your timeline and you’ll see a ‘Show more’ prompt to click and read the whole Tweet.”

Musk slashed Twitter’s workforce late last year after he became owner of the San Francisco-based company, raising concerns about having enough engineering talent on hand to keep the platform running smoothly.

US tech media reported Wednesday that Musk put out word to Twitter staff to put aside work on new features to focus on troubleshooting.

In this article:elon musk, Tweets, Twitter
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The overnight success of ChatGPT was reportedly designated a 'code red' threat at Google -- which has announced it is releasing its own conversational chatbot named Bard The overnight success of ChatGPT was reportedly designated a 'code red' threat at Google -- which has announced it is releasing its own conversational chatbot named Bard

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Google Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing vs the future of SEO and search engines

The ChatGPT AI revolution will deliver better searches and more efficiency in basic commerce. That’s not a bad result for a few weeks, even...

4 hours ago

Business

Google strikes back in AI battle with Microsoft

Google on Wednesday announced a slew of features powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it ramped up a battle with Microsoft.

20 hours ago
An activist with India's opposition Congress party shouts slogans in Kolkata as he burns an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tycoon Gautam Adani to protest against the government's financial policies An activist with India's opposition Congress party shouts slogans in Kolkata as he burns an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tycoon Gautam Adani to protest against the government's financial policies

Business

India’s Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

An activist with India's opposition Congress party shouts slogans in Kolkata as he burns an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tycoon Gautam...

22 hours ago
Think there aren't many more space firsts beyond the first man on the moon? Stacker takes a look at 50 historic firsts in outer space. Think there aren't many more space firsts beyond the first man on the moon? Stacker takes a look at 50 historic firsts in outer space.

Tech & Science

Amazing Black scientists, past and present

Black scientists have contributed to society and made groundbreaking discoveries throughout history, right up to today.

11 hours ago