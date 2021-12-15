Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Trump media group plans subscription video service

Published

Trump media group plans subscription video service
The logo of 'Truth Social' on a laptop screen - Copyright AFP/File Jade GAO
The logo of 'Truth Social' on a laptop screen - Copyright AFP/File Jade GAO

Trump media group on Tuesday announced it is negotiating with Canadian online video platform Rumble to provide a stage for a subscription on-demand video service.

The organization headed by former US president Donald Trump said that it has already inked a deal to have the specialty firm, which is popular with political conservatives, provide “wide-ranging technology and cloud services.”

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) has launched a “Truth Social” online platform for invited guests using Rumble, according to a release.

“I have selected the Rumble Cloud to serve as a critical backbone for TMTG infrastructure,” Trump said in the release.

The 75-year-old was thrown off Twitter — his preferred communications conduit while president — as well as Facebook and YouTube after the January 6 insurrection in which a mob of Trump supporters, riled up by his repeated false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen from him, assaulted the US Capitol.

Rumble will handle streaming video online for Truth Social, and talks are taking place to have the firm use its technology for an on-demand, subscription video product called TMTG+, according to the release.

US regulators are scrutinizing a deal between Trump’s fledgling social media company and an investment vehicle to bring the former president’s venture to the stock market, documents showed last week. 

The companies, once merged, say they plan to launch the social media platform “TRUTH Social” nationally early next year, hoping to rival services like Twitter.

Digital World Acquisition Corp, already listed on Wall Street, announced in late October it would merge with TMTG, allowing the ex-president’s venture to be listed without the usual procedures.

Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), sometimes called a “blank check” company because it is set up with the sole purpose of merging with another entity.

Trump says the new platform will be an alternative to Silicon Valley internet companies that he says are biased against him and other conservative voices.

Currently available for pre-order on the App Store, it’s expected launch is set for the first quarter of 2022.

In this article:Donald trump, Trump media group
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Vulnerable to climate change, New York constructs seawall

New York's weaknesses in the face of climate change, the city is erecting a $1.45-billion system of walls and floodgates.

11 hours ago

Business

Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated workers

Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers.

12 hours ago
Australia sticks with easing plans as virus cases jump Australia sticks with easing plans as virus cases jump

World

Australia sticks with easing plans as virus cases jump

Australia will push ahead with plans to ease Covid restrictions before Christmas.

19 hours ago
Zelensky warns Ukraine 'entirely prepared' if Russia attacks Zelensky warns Ukraine 'entirely prepared' if Russia attacks

World

Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and NATO over security guarantees.

13 hours ago