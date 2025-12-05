TikTok to comply with ‘upsetting’ Australian under-16 ban

TikTok says Australia's social media ban for under-16s may be upsetting for some users - Copyright AFP Nhac NGUYEN

TikTok said Friday it will comply with Australia’s imminent ban on under-16s joining social media on the day it comes into force, but told users the changes “may be upsetting”.

Australia’s world-first legislation comes into effect December 10, curbing the world’s most popular social media platforms and websites, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Companies face fines of Aus$49.5 million (US$32 million) if they fail to take “reasonable steps” to comply.

TikTok will block under-16s in Australia on the day the law comes into effect, it said, meaning they will no longer be able to hold or create an account.

“Teens with an existing account will be notified that they will no longer be able to use their existing account, which will become inactive,” it said.

“If they previously published content, it will no longer be available for others to view on TikTok.”

The social media giant said youngsters who have been blocked can submit an appeal to prove their age, including by facial images, credit card authorisation or official ID.

“We understand that these changes may be upsetting, but they are necessary to ensure that TikTok complies with Australian law,” the company said in a statement.

Teens who fall under the law will have a choice of confirming their age, downloading their information, deleting their account, or asking for a reminder to recover their TikTok accounts when they turn 16.

TikTok urged parents to “have conversations” with their teens to ensure they are truthful about their age.

An internet rights group last week launched a legal challenge to halt the ban.

The Digital Freedom Project said it had challenged the laws in Australia’s High Court, calling them an “unfair” assault on freedom of speech.

Australia’s restrictions have generated interest around the world as regulators wrestle with the potential dangers of social media.

Malaysia indicated it was planning to block children under 16 from signing up to social media accounts next year, while New Zealand will introduce a similar ban.