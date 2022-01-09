Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Taliban arrest Afghan professor after social media criticism

A prominent Afghan university professor who openly criticised the Taliban’s hardline regime has been arrested in Kabul.

Published

Taliban arrest Afghan professor after social media criticism
Kabul University law professor Faizullah Jalal (pictured with his wife Massouda during a trip to Paris in 2004) has long had a reputation as a critic of Afghanistan's leaders - Copyright AFP/File JACK GUEZ
Kabul University law professor Faizullah Jalal (pictured with his wife Massouda during a trip to Paris in 2004) has long had a reputation as a critic of Afghanistan's leaders - Copyright AFP/File JACK GUEZ

A prominent Afghan university professor who openly criticised the Taliban’s hardline regime has been arrested in Kabul, a spokesman for the government said.

Professor Faizullah Jalal has made several appearances on television talk shows since the previous US-backed government was ousted in August, blaming the Taliban for the worsening financial crisis and criticising them for ruling by force.

Since returning to power, the Taliban have cracked down on dissent, forcefully dispersing women’s rights protests and briefly detaining several Afghan journalists.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that Jalal had been detained Saturday over statements he made on social media in which he was “trying to instigate people against the system and was playing with the dignity of the people”.

“He has been arrested so that others don’t make similar senseless comments in the name of being a professor or scholar that harm the dignity of others,” he added.

Mujahid shared screenshots of tweets he claimed had been posted by Jalal, which said the Taliban intelligence chief was a stooge of Pakistan, and that the new government considers Afghans as “donkeys”.

In one television appearance, Jalal called Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem — who was also participating — a “calf”, a grave insult in Afghanistan.

Clips of his passionate criticism went viral on social media, sparking concern he risked Taliban retribution.

Jalal’s wife Massouda, who once stood as Afghanistan’s first woman candidate for the presidency, posted on Facebook that her husband had been arrested by Taliban forces and detained in an unknown location.

“Dr. Jalal has fought and spoken out for justice and the national interest in all his activities pertaining to human rights,” she said.

A long-time professor of law and political science at Kabul University, Jalal has long had a reputation as a critic of Afghanistan’s leaders.

On Twitter, rights group Amnesty International condemned the arrest of the lecturer “for exercising his freedom of expression and criticising the Taliban”, calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

The Taliban have formed an all-male cabinet made up entirely of members of the group, and almost exclusively of ethnic Pashtuns.

They have further restricted women’s rights to work and study, triggering widespread international condemnation.

In this article:Afghanistan, Taliban
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Citigroup to terminate unvaccinated workers under ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Citigroup is prepared to fire employees at the end of the month who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14 deadline.

9 hours ago
Arizona county says Cyber Ninjas election review shows Biden win Arizona county says Cyber Ninjas election review shows Biden win

Life

Cyber Ninjas, firm that led GOP review of Arizona’s 2020 election results, shuts down

Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm that led a controversial GOP audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona's county, has shut down.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Beating global plastic — Nature’s adaptive marine fauna, new bacterial enzymes, and some beautiful irony

Take out the garbage before it takes you out.

22 hours ago
More Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party More Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

World

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine after false positive

Multiple Hong Kong officials and lawmakers will be allowed to leave a quarantine camp after coronavirus was declared a false positive.

21 hours ago