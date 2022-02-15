Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Social networks pledge to fight fake news in Brazil vote

Eight leading social networks signed an agreement Tuesday to fight disinformation during Brazil’s October presidential elections.

Published

French anti-discrimination groups brought a case against Twitter over what they see as a longstanding failure to properly moderate posts
Image: © AFP/File Charly TRIBALLEAU
Image: © AFP/File Charly TRIBALLEAU

Eight leading social networks signed an agreement Tuesday to fight disinformation during Brazil’s October presidential elections, though far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s new favorite, Telegram, was notably absent.

Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Instagram, YouTube and Kwai all signed the deal with Brazil’s Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) pledging to work with electoral authorities and their users to root out deliberately false information.

“This is an important moment in Brazilian life and the life of our democracy. We are all devoted to preserving an environment of free debate, within the minimal limits of civility,” said TSE president Luis Roberto Barroso at the signing ceremony.

“We are here to push fake news, disinformation and conspiracy theories to the margins of history.”

The TSE tried to contact Telegram to join the accord, but did not receive a response, the court told AFP.

Bolsonaro, who faces numerous accusations of using fake news as a political weapon, has recently turned to Telegram as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook have acted to stop him from spreading disinformation on their platforms.

A small plane carries a banner that reads "Twitter shuts you up? Come to GETTR and talk", in promotion of the US social media company targeted to conservative voters founded by Jason Miller, a former Donal Trump aide and spokesman, during a demonstration in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 7, 2021

A small plane carries a banner that reads “Twitter shuts you up? Come to GETTR and talk”, in promotion of the US social media company targeted to conservative voters founded by Jason Miller, a former Donal Trump aide and spokesman, during a demonstration in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 7, 2021 – Copyright ANP/AFP/File Evert Elzinga

However, Telegram faces scrutiny from Brazilian authorities over accusations it has failed to cooperate with efforts to stop the spread of harmful disinformation.

Barroso said recently the platform may need to be suspended before the elections.

The October vote is expected to pit Bolsonaro against leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who currently has a large lead in the polls.

Bolsonaro relied heavily on social networks during the 2018 election campaign, which was rife with fake news, and continues to use them to fire up his hardline base.

In this article:Brazil, Internet, Vote
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Solar and wind energy Solar and wind energy

World

The Middle East’s green energy transition is underway

There is a green energy transition taking shape in Middle East countries.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Don’t be Google’: The rise of privacy focused startups

The startups are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits.

20 hours ago
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic

Business

‘Life-changing’ or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines’ poor earn

The source of his income is Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in nations such as the Philippines.

9 hours ago

Social Media

Names of Canada truck convoy donors leaked after reported hack

Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates sit on a couch as the group blocks the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario,...

24 hours ago