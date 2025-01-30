Six arrested over plot to kidnap French YouTube star

Inoxtag, whose real name is Ines Benazzouz, has 8.7 million subscribers on YouTube - Copyright AFP Marvin RECINOS

French police have arrested six people on suspicion of plotting to kidnap YouTube star Inoxtag or one of his relatives and demand a ransom, a source close to the case and prosecutors said on Thursday.

Inoxtag, 22, whose real name is Ines Benazzouz, has 8.7 million subscribers on YouTube, 6.3 million on TikTok and nearly six million on Instagram.

His best known video, a feature-length documentary about his ascent of Mount Everest — which he climbed despite no prior mountaineering experience — has been viewed 37 million times on YouTube since it was posted on September 14.

The six were detained for questioning on suspicion of attempted armed robbery and attempted kidnapping by an organised group, the prosecutor’s office said, confirming information first reported by broadcaster from RTL.

They are suspected of attacking a couple in Orgeval near Paris in November 2024 who were living in a house that once belonged to Inoxtag, according to a source close to the case who asked not to be named.

The attackers had intended to kidnap the YouTuber or one of his relatives and demand a ransom, apparently unaware the house had changed owners, the source said.

In early November, burglars targeted another house Inoxtag had once rented.

The social media phenomenon began posting video game footage in his mid-teens and his livewire energy catapulted him to superstardom among young French.

Inoxtag also published his first graphic novel “Instinct” in November, a story about a young man with the power to perceive the aura and intentions of those around him.

But it was the release in mid-September of the film capturing his preparations to climb Mount Everest that brought his fame to new heights.

He swore off social media during his Everest ascent and said he had learnt from the criticism he received over his climb — particularly from mountaineers — about environmental issues and over-tourism.

He said he still gave himself “breaks” from screens and acknowledged his frustration over the “politicisation” he has faced on social media.

“I don’t want to talk about politics”, he told AFP last year, though he acknowledged his influence with young people.

“My only job is to pass on optimism and good values.”