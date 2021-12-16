Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Reddit says it has filed with SEC to go public

Social media platform Reddit said it has submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

Published

Reddit says it has filed with SEC to go public
Reddit says it has submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public - Copyright AFP Eva HAMBACH
Reddit says it has submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public - Copyright AFP Eva HAMBACH

Social media platform Reddit said Wednesday it has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public on Wall Street.

Reddit Inc said in a statement that it has “confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.”

The company said it had not yet determined the number of shares that will be offered nor the price range for the stock.

“The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,” added the company, which did not made the registration form public.

Created in 2005 by two students from Virginia, the discussion platform was bought in 2006 by Conde Nast, which publishes magazines such as Vogue, The New Yorker and Vanity Fair.

The company became an independent subsidiary in 2011.

The platform announced in August that it had raised $700 million during a fundraising campaign led by Fidelity Management, which valued the network at more than $10 billion.

Reddit showed its influence in January 2021, when an army of small-time stock traders, communicating on its pages, rocked Wall Street by betting against the stocks that had gone viral like those of the video store chain GameStop.

In this article:Nyse, Reddit, Sec, Social media, wall street
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

Business

As AWS stumbles, have we become too reliant on the cloud?

This is not the first time AWS has experienced these issues. In 2020 they faced a similar outage.

11 hours ago
Sydney lockdown ends after 106 days Sydney lockdown ends after 106 days

Business

Op-Ed: Omicron arrives in Australia, same insane idiot ‘controversies’ about reopening

It’s like expecting the Titanic to rise up from the seafloor and go back to business as usual. There is no reason to believe...

5 hours ago

Life

The U.S. is facing a double coronavirus surge as Omicron variant cases speed up

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving faster than surveillance systems can track it.

5 hours ago
Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

World

Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

Putin confirmed he would attend Beijing's Olympics, as both countries face increasing criticism from the West.

17 hours ago