Op-Ed: Ukraine hits Marinovka – Is Russian airspace defended only by Russian media?

After the somewhat farcical unconvincing and Instantly forgotten “massive drone attack on Moscow, Ukraine struck Marinovka hard within 24 hours. Marinovka is a famous airbase from World War 2 outside Volgograd, aka Stalingrad back then.

This was a major attack on a strategic target. Volgograd is a long way from Ukrainian territory, and the airbase seems to have been on fire for quite a while after the attack.

You’d expect an airbase to have at least some air defenses. Apparently not. because Russia isn’t claiming to have shot down anything.

The distance to be covered from Ukraine to Volgograd does have a lot of air defenses and anti-drone units. If they didn’t shoot down anything, where did the drones come from?

A lot of rumors indicate that at least some of these long-range strikes come from inside Russia. They’re supposedly launched by Ukrainian agents or resistance groups. They’re also highly effective, with multiple events as far away as St. Petersburg and east of Moscow reported for years.

That “semi-news” doesn’t quite answer the question about the success of the Marinovka strike, though. Drones typically fly low, trying to dodge jamming units and radar, but they can’t be totally invisible. Either the forces launching inside Russia are extremely efficient, or the air defenses failed completely.

There should be some sort of active surveillance, inefficient or otherwise, which could at least provide some verifiable information about the strike. There’s more information coming from YouTube than Russia’s overworked media apologists.

From available visual information, it seems that multiple targets were hit. There are indications of several large fires and explosions. Fires and explosions and airbases aren’t a good combination.

The strike raises a few more questions:

Is Russia capable of defending its own airspace?

If not, why not?

How and why are these drones penetrating so deeply into Russia?

Ukraine does have long-range drones, but they’re not necessarily used for airstrikes. They’re far more useful for reconnaissance and surgical strikes than a smash-and-grab type of attack.

Note also that the Marinovka strike is a typical Ukrainian attack. Unlike the mysteriously ineffective Moscow “attack”, there are no suggestions of little backyard drones attacking the target, either. Russian videos of the Moscow incident included at least one Shahed drone, which is Russian, and a quadcopter with no external armament visible.

Does Russia now have to pretend to be defending its own airspace?

I ask because it very obviously isn’t. The Russian air force, so far from defending Russia, seems to be unable to defend itself. The big S300s and S400s seem to be doing nothing useful.

The military implications for Russia are pretty horrendous. If Russian bases are now just targets in a Ukrainian shooting gallery, there are no prizes for guessing what happens next.

Crimea is a lot closer than Volgograd. At this rate, the Russian bases will be shot to pieces with no real comeback and no military achievements at all. A few incredibly slow murderous yards in Donetsk mean nothing by comparison.

The Russians are up to the neck in their own self-inflicted problems. They’re not just bogged down, they’ve buried themselves.

Any rational assessment of the Russian military situation would have said enough was enough last year at the latest. The Russians lost this war two years ago, and it’s time they faced facts.