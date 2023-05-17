Op-Ed: Mediocre media in a dead culture — Harry and Meghan NYC car chase

The late Diana, Princess of Wales. - © AFP Odd ANDERSEN

It’s a testimony to a culture with no clues. In a saturated image market, get lousy shots from an SUV that nobody will look at. It’s an indictment of the sheer absurdity of “celebrity culture” in all its futility.

The story is a little less dramatic. The couple had to get a cab to get out of the media scrum. The actual car chase lasted about 10 minutes. The cabbie said he wouldn’t call it a chase.

The media beatup of the incident is taking up more time than the chase and a lot of space online. The official NYC response is that the chase could have got nasty. That’s about it.

Social media, of course, couldn’t wait to squeak its way into relevance. Some of the “information” is more than a bit dubious and very tacky:

Where would paparazzi get “6 blacked-out SUVs” at short notice? Sounds more like the Keystone Cops.

The idea of chasing Princess Diana’s son, of all people, through busy streets is more than a bit on the nose.

Even as a publicity stunt, it’s disgusting, and those two don’t exactly need publicity.

Were any laws broken in the course of the chase? If so, why isn’t that mentioned? Why should anyone be put at risk by this utter garbage?

All of which brings us back very inelegantly to the culture. Why is any of this necessary? The sheer tedium of godawful pictures of celebrities at those shutter speeds hardly needs explaining.

Picture quality is more than ludicrous, most of the time. If you’re looking for a dismal bit of imagery of someone, it’ll be there in all its trivial futility for a second to be followed by more of the same.

The artificial hysteria may be enough to breed plagues of PR people and publicists, but it’s hardly new. Someone attends an awards night. The barely-there dress includes house bricks and contains someone who probably shouldn’t be there. It’s a monumental yawn, just about always.

Britain’s media has hit back at claims made in Netflix docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ – Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Christian Petersen

For tweens and obsessive adolescents, it’s part of growing up. It’s exciting. It’s a phase. For everyone else, particularly actual celebrities, if any, it’s a bore at best and a health risk at worst.

What is the point of this stupid culture? Does it actually sell anything at all? That’s the usual justification for all this tat; it sells media. That’s debatable. You may generate clicks on a page, but a photo? Interesting metrics you guys don’t seem to have there.

The dollars don’t make a lot of sense for anyone involved:

Trying to sell the same shots that everyone else got to publishers doesn’t make people rich.

Quite the opposite; you could make more from one decent shot than these chicken feed shoots.

Celebrity culture generates an excessive need for security which costs a fortune. That expense is ongoing.

The risk depends on how many nutters are in the mix and how many credible threats are involved. That’s without stupid car chases, real or imaginary.

The net outcome is that people have to jump through hoops to get and see pics nobody wants or remembers for not much dollar benefit. To put people at risk in the process is obscene.

________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.