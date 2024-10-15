Op-Ed: Hating Gen Z -Media beat-ups galore and not a sane word in sight

The majority of users of TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram -- apps most popular with young people -- get their news from 'personalities' according to the report - Copyright AFP/File DENIS CHARLET

Search Gen Z on Google News any day of the week. Compare the number of negatives to any sort of real insights on any subject. Older complainants seem to think that it’s still whenever they were that age. Compare also the terminologies, like the word “snowflakes”, etc. and you can see where the garbage is coming from. This bombardment of bull is coming from mainstream and social media daily.

“Woke” is another rallying cry for the insane. If you’re not out there actually committing genocide, you’re “woke”. The word was originally a black American expression for awareness of racial injustice.

A few decades later, as usual, it became a “progressive” expression. Woke means awareness of social injustice. As though any sort of inequity could possibly happen in this world. That word doesn’t mean anything else and never has. That’s Gen Z’s fault, too.

Just a quick shout-out to the progressive pedants who think they’re achieving something by being tedious and dogmatic about politically correct expressions – You’re achieving absolutely nothing, and “politically correct” is a contradiction in terms. Politics is about division and conflict. What’s correct about it? You don’t stop discrimination with self-righteous brochures, either.

Media portrayal of Gen Z is a strange but interesting overview of a subject. It’s like watching hate speech in slow-witted motion. Some of these pundits don’t even know which generation is which. Gen Z are theoretically the children of Gen Y. The Millennials are sort of between Y and Z, depending on date of birth.

The net result is that people who are old enough to know a lot better are whining about Gen Z, notably Boomers who don’t have any excuses. This is yet another polarizing product of media – The opportunity to hate your own kids and grandkids for no real reason simply for being your own kids and grandkids. Brilliant, aren’t you?

Gen Z is still growing up in the middle of a severely polarized and totally dysfunctional social environment. Not a rational word can be said. Everything is a war zone the minute you say anything. Is it any wonder they’re opting out?

There’s another perspective. Most of Gen Z are broke or near enough. They’re dismally educated at the highest levels at great expense. They can’t afford practically everything. They’re tangled up in a ridiculous corporatized disaster area where skills mean nothing to talentless bosses.

It’s almost impossible for them to build any significant capital on average. They can’t afford just about everything. The medieval patronage of a very privileged few at the expense of all the others ensures that many won’t get any recognition.

The current future of Gen Z is no Happy Snap, either:

They won’t and probably can’t have long-term stable employment, even in theory. That life model is gone, and it’s not coming back.

It’s unlikely the stop/start jobs will permit them to take out a mortgage or any major financial commitments.

Rising costs of living and the abysmal state of global health will probably hit them hard at some point.

Rising costs also mean diminishing the buying power of their savings over time. They might get lucky and do better, but that’s what the Boomers thought.

The Bank of Mom-and-Pop ends circa 2050 statistically. That’s assuming Mom and Pop aren’t already broke themselves. Gen Y and the Mills aren’t likely to have anything like the same amount of capital.

Property prices and obscene rents have left them very vulnerable to all types of economic pressures. People who own their own homes are far more productive. Therefore, productivity will decline in real terms per capita.

(No, productivity isn’t just some figure you can use to convince senile idiots you’re productive. The word has an actual physical and economic meaning, too.)

The big picture of an entire generation has got lost in the suffocating minutiae of irrelevant trivial things and stupid biases. Well done, fools.

Meanwhile, Zoomers, ignore the morons and make lives for yourselves outside this sewer.