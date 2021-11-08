Op-Ed: Can you get Tourette’s watching Tik Tok? An even uglier future for high stressed kids just arrived

Tiktok says its got over one billion active users. — © AFP LOIC VENANCE

New studies indicate that Tourette’s-like symptoms may result from watching people with Tourette’s. This is only theoretically “monkey see, monkey do”, hyped up a few dimensions. It’s actually looking a lot worse, and more dangerous, than that.

The science is pretty unequivocal, but of course debatable. In Australia, a young woman’s version of Tourette’s was traced to Tik Tok as a trigger. Her symptoms included trying to bite off one of her own fingers. Other symptoms were classic Tourette’s – Jerky body movements, outbursts, etc.

So it was Tourette’s, but how she got it was the surprise. International studies have indicated that patients have been watching influencers with Tourette’s on Tik Tok. So “Tik Tok Tourette’s” is now definitely a thing.

Social media, the vector for disease?

If all this seems a little far-fetched, consider:

The sheer scale of irrationality on social media. Even the bots are nuts.

In terms of behavioral psychology and the influence of the behavior of others, these findings are well inside the ballpark for this outcome.

Stress on social media is all too well-known. Stress hormones don’t help.

In short, you could hardly have a better vector than social media for transferrable stress with psych symptoms. There’s a lot of background to this situation, and it predates social media.

Historically, visual media and radio have a track record in this regard. People watching early TVs would cringe at a train coming at them, in the full knowledge they were watching a screen. Orson Welles’ War of the Worlds caused a national panic with people thinking the Martians were invading.

…So if you’re in Nutcase Land, you start acting like a nutcase. Not too surprising. The problem seems to be the lack of resistance to stimuli.

What “usually” triggers irrational behavior? Could be anything. Underlying stress definitely doesn’t help. A level of stress can be too high. The stimulus reaction may not even be directed at the supposed trigger, but at the underlying stress.

There may be hormonal or other major factors involved which hit the fan visibly as a high-stress reaction. Many of the world’s least favorite mental conditions, like depression, are hormone-based, but stress makes them so much worse.

There’s also a crossover from the physical to the psychological and vice versa. Some conditions have an astonishing range of both physical and psychological symptoms. It’s not “one or the other”; it really IS both.

Stress culture – The true bastard in the mix

There are other extremely serious factors involved here. The human psyche also isn’t famous for liking emotional marathons. Coping is tough enough without added issues. Tik Tok is specifically identified by studies as most effecting people in one of life’s major marathons, adolescence.

Given the sheer range of pressures and stresses on people of this age, there are a few considerations:

Growing up in a lunatic, degenerate, world run by proven morons. Demands for performance academically and socially. Generational issues like bullying, etc. Anticipation of a highly pressurized life path of absurdly high costs before even graduating. Accessibility to the basics for a future. They simply do not have that. Employment, income, and self-managing. A totally unsympathetic environment in which younger generations are basically denied the options of previous generations. Workplace culture, that famous contradiction of rational behavior. This is not hypochondria – The future deck is stacked against this age group and the ones after them.

Looking good so far, isn’t it? The point is this – The Tik Tok generation aren’t “weak”; they’re under levels of stress nobody has ever experienced before. That stress is inflicted on them for no good reason.

Let’s clarify for the irresponsible subhuman vermin running things into the ground worldwide –

Given the disgraceful, appalling state of allegedly adult behavior on social media, nobody can point the finger at these kids. Adults deliberately act like animals, but the Tik Tokkers are in the wrong for responding to perfectly legitimate stress?

Nice indefensible double standard you never had there, grannies. This IS a problem, and it’s looking like it’s huge. “Tik Tok Tourette’s” is probably a very strong warning sign. These new generations are not doing at all well. They’re already in trouble with their futures, and they know it.

What to do about it? Get off your fossilized butts, to start with.

These things can’t fix themselves. Either reduce the stress or you’re going to have whole parts of generations of psychological invalids. Find the fixes. Find the way out for them. Make life less stressful.

Either that, or pay for the results, and nobody has that sort of money. You’re watching an obvious train wreck in progress. There are NO excuses for failure to manage these issues.