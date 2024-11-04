Connect with us

Op-Ed: America, when does it end?

It’s up to you how long this mess goes on.

Two candidates, seven swing states, 244 million eligible voters -- the US election is one of dizzying numbers
There are 8 billion people in this world. One of them is making such a racket that nothing else on Earth gets attention. Apparently, there’s an election, which one side already says is rigged.

Do tell.  

Just about now, Americans are getting up and on their way out to vote. They have to navigate the various blissful aspects of getting from A to B anywhere in the US.

These Americans may or may not have been marginalized by gerrymander or electoral redistributions. They may not get to vote at all.

They could be you.

The pity is that some of them will probably be you.

All of this electoral bliss is accompanied by those adorable threats, insults, and paid babble from sycophants in the media.

Good times!

The typical carefree American is used to all this luxury by now. It’s been nearly a decade of brilliance. After voting, they skip along to return to their palaces to wallow in bills and disinformation. It’s a totally stress-free experience.

The immediate future is likely to be a tantrum with court cases and maybe a few more folksy indictments and disbarments. Sound familiar? It’s the general pattern of the last 2 elections and 3 mid-terms.

Makes you wonder why people make sex sound interesting, doesn’t it?

If there was ever any point to this futile cluster, it’s long since disappeared in the grotesque, useless, polarizations.

Uncle Sam and Uncle Sham are the choices.

A house divided isn’t standing. It keeps crashing down on itself like those suddenly overpriced rentals which have so many Americans in severe housing stress.

Healthcare costs have been out of control for decades, Last year, US expenditure on health care went up 16%. That’s a lot of money, and it’s barely been mentioned. The US currently has the lowest life expectancy in the English-speaking world. Another non-topic.

College placement has been sabotaged by years of massive increases in tuition costs. You can buy or at least try to buy a degree with or without grades, skills, talent or intelligence of any kind.

All of which leads to the question – “When does it end?”

It ends when these endemic issues are finally addressed. The job of government isn’t to promote ideology, promote nepotism, or promote internal fractures in society. The job is to run the country efficiently and promote the best interests of its citizens.  

It’s up to you how long this mess goes on.

america, gerrymander, voting issues USA 2024
Editor-at-Large based in Sydney, Australia.

