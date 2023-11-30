Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Musk regrets controversial post but won’t bow to advertiser ‘blackmail’

Earlier, Musk had apologized for what he called “literally the worst and dumbest post that I’ve ever done.”
AFP

Published

Elon Musk's comments at the New York Times' Dealbook conference drew a shocked silence
Elon Musk's comments at the New York Times' Dealbook conference drew a shocked silence - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Slaven Vlasic
Elon Musk's comments at the New York Times' Dealbook conference drew a shocked silence - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Slaven Vlasic

Elon Musk apologized Wednesday for endorsing a social media post widely seen as anti-Semitic, but accused advertisers who are turning away from his social media platform X of “blackmail” and said anyone who does so can “go fuck yourself.”

The remark before corporate executives at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference drew a shocked silence.

Earlier, Musk had apologized for what he called “literally the worst and dumbest post that I’ve ever done.”

In a comment on X, formerly Twitter, Musk on November 15 called a post “the actual truth” that said Jewish communities advocated a “dialectical hatred against whites,” which was criticized as echoing longtime conspiracy theory among White supremacists.

The statement prompted a flood of departures from X of major advertisers, including Apple, Disney, Comcast and IBM who criticized Musk for anti-semitism.

“I’m sorry for that tweet or post,” Musk said Wednesday. “It was foolish of me.”

He told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin that his post had been misinterpreted and that he had sought to clarify the remark in subsequent posts to the thread.

But Musk also said he wouldn’t be beholden to pressure from advertisers.

“If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money?” Musk said. “Go fuck yourself.”

But the billionaire acknowledged that there were business implications to the advertiser actions.

“If the company fails… it will fail because of an advertiser boycott” Musk said. “And that will be what will bankrupt the company.”

Musk, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Israel earlier this week, insisted in the interview that he holds no discrimination against Jews, calling himself “philo-Semitic,” or an admirer of Judaism.

During the interview, Musk wore a necklace given to him by a parent of an Israeli hostage taken in the Hamas attack on October 7. The necklace reads, “Bring Them Home.”

Musk told Sorkin that the Israel trip had been planned earlier and was not an “apology tour” related to the controversial tweet.

In this article:Advertising, Internet, IT, Musk, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Spain's Ferrovial says it has reached a 2.37 billion pound ($3.01 billion) deal to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport to Paris-based Ardian and Riyahd's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Spain's Ferrovial says it has reached a 2.37 billion pound ($3.01 billion) deal to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport to Paris-based Ardian and Riyahd's Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Business

Spanish giant Ferrovial sells remaining stake in Heathrow

Spain's Ferrovial says it has reached a 2.37 billion pound ($3.01 billion) deal to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport to Paris-based Ardian...

23 hours ago

Business

Business focus 2024: Threat intelligence moves from a ‘possibility’ to a ‘must’

As we see more organizations adopt and invest in AI/ML, we are seeing an upward trend in credential phishing and an increase in communications...

23 hours ago
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's internal challenges means it is unlikely to mull an invasion of the island for now Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's internal challenges means it is unlikely to mull an invasion of the island for now

World

Taiwan leader says China invasion unlikely for now

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's internal challenges means it is unlikely to mull an invasion of the island for now - Copyright AFP/File...

10 hours ago
Workers were rescued late Tuesday after 17 days inside the Himalayan tunnel Workers were rescued late Tuesday after 17 days inside the Himalayan tunnel

World

After 17 days trapped in tunnel, India workers say hope kept them alive

Workers were rescued late Tuesday after 17 days inside the Himalayan tunnel - Copyright Department of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) Uttarakhand/AFP -Pitcha DANGPRASITH...

21 hours ago