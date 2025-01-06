Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Meta Names UFC boss Dana White, a Trump ally, to board

Trump has been a harsh critic of Meta and Zuckerberg in recent years, accusing the company of supporting liberal policies.
AFP

Published

CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White (C) is a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, even speaking at his election night victory rally
CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White (C) is a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, even speaking at his election night victory rally - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON
CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White (C) is a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, even speaking at his election night victory rally - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON

Social media giant Meta announced Monday the appointment of three new directors to its board, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) head Dana White, a close ally to US President-elect Donald Trump.

The new board members were announced as Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been making approaches to the incoming Trump administration, including donating one million dollars to Trump’s inauguration fund.

Zuckerberg also dined with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in November, as the 40-year-old tycoon looks to repair the company’s relationship with the incoming US leader following the presidential election.

In another recent gesture towards the Trump team, Meta last week named Republican stalwart Joel Kaplan to head up public affairs at the company, taking over from Nick Clegg, a former British deputy prime minister.  

Trump has been a harsh critic of Meta and Zuckerberg in recent years, accusing the company of supporting liberal policies and being biased against conservatives.

Trump was kicked off Facebook following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, though the company restored his account in early 2023. 

White has maintained a close friendship with Trump for two decades, dating back to when Trump offered his venues for UFC events.

“I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future,” White said.

Along with White, Meta is adding Exor CEO John Elkann, and former Microsoft executive Charlie Songhurst to the board, bringing the company’s board of directors to 13 members.

Elkann, scion to the Agnelli industrialist family in Italy, is the executive chairman of auto giant Stellantis and Ferrari.

The appointments came as Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, intensifies its focus on artificial intelligence and wearable technology development.

“Dana, John and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection,” Meta CEO Zuckerberg said in a statement.

In this article:Clegg, Computers, Internet, Meta, Technology, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products

Tech & Science

At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools

Scores of start-ups will pitch their solutions at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

8 hours ago
Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year

Business

‘Lost year’: Germany electric car sales go into reverse

Sales of new electric vehicles in Germany plunged last year, official figures showed.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Harnessing AI to improve radiological diagnostic accuracy

Some recent advances in medical artificial intelligence have demonstrated how AI enhances radiologist accuracy, speeds diagnoses, and improves patient outcomes.

8 hours ago
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation

Business

Most Asian markets cautiously higher as traders eye Trump 2.0

Asian markets started the first full week of 2025 on a positive but cautious note.

8 hours ago