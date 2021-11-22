Leading websites rated for accessibility for the visually impaired

As China has stepped up efforts to block unauthorized websites and VPN systems to circumvent the ban

Ahead of United Nations’ International Day for People with Disability on December 3rd, 2021, newly compiled data shows that over 40 percent of the most popular websites are inaccessible for users with visual impairments

According to the World Health Organization, 2.2 billion people are estimated to have some form of visual impairment. Considering nearly 60 percent of the global population are active internet users, website accessibility is therefore fundamental to ensuring all these net surfers can browse, shop, and watch content online.

The research comes from ToolTester, who analyzed over 150 of the most popular websites across the globe to assess their accessibility for those with disabilities.

The new study used the Chrome plugin ‘ARC Toolkit’ to flag accessibility errors and then ranked the sites by calculating their percentage of errors for each individual asset.

The top 20 least accessible websites are shown below:

Website Category Individual Assets Errors % of Errors for Individual Assets Asos Fashion 276 59 21.38% Instagram Social Media 121 25 20.66% Telegram Social Media 276 56 20.29% Smythstoys E-Commerce 617 116 18.80% Costco Supermarkets 1177 218 18.52% Quora Information 127 23 18.11% Genius Information 812 144 17.73% Mail.Yahoo E-Mail Provider 67 11 16.42% Facebook Social Media 254 41 16.14% Shein Fashion 1656 267 16.12% Unsplash E-Commerce 392 61 15.56% Soundcloud Entertainment 476 71 14.92% Snapchat Social Media 290 43 14.83% Rottentomatoes Information 1595 235 14.73% Bumble Dating Apps 251 36 14.34% Eharmony Dating Apps 689 96 13.93% Yelp Information 1345 179 13.31% Thefreedictionary Information 2048 269 13.13% Azlyrics Information 434 57 13.13% Wikihow Information 1018 128 12.57%

The table indicates that the fashion platform ASOS takes the top spot for the most inaccessible site. This means fashion seekers with visibility impairments may struggle when it comes to online shopping at ASOS (there is an irony than ASOS stands for ‘as seen on screen).

The reason is due to duplicate identifiers. Each element on a site needs an individual identification value to help assistive technologies read the site accurately, which ASOS is missing.

Further analysis of the table shows that the social media sector takes three out of the top 10 positions. Overall, social media sites are the poorest performing sector when it comes to accessibility. This is largely due to the high volume of images that do not have alt text, therefore accessibility readers cannot describe the images to visually impaired users.

Other reasons for a poor rating include color contrast. To make the text easier to read for those with visual disabilities such as limited color perception or low vision, text elements on a website must have sufficient contrast against the background.