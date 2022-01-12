Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge ruled that US regulators’ re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead.

Published

Facebook has been hit with fresh criticism for its handling of a key program - Image: © AFP
Facebook has been hit with fresh criticism for its handling of a key program - Image: © AFP

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators’ re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year.

The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Judge James Boasberg’s ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users’ well-being.

The FTC “may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations,” but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.

His ruling Tuesday denied a push by Facebook, which did not reply to a request seeking comment, to also dismiss the re-worked complaint.

“The Commission continues to allege that Facebook has long had a monopoly in the market… and that it has unlawfully maintained that monopoly,” Boasberg wrote.

“The facts alleged this time around to fortify those theories, however, are far more robust and detailed than before,” he added.

The judge also rejected Facebook’s argument that the case should be dismissed because the commission’s decision to amend and refile was fueled by a bias against the company by FTC chairwoman Lina Khan.

That contention missed the mark, the judge reasoned, because Khan is a prosecutor, not a judge bound to neutrality.

“Ultimately, whether the FTC will be able to prove its case and prevail at summary judgment and trial is anyone’s guess,” the judge said in the ruling.

In the amended complaint, the FTC said Facebook’s dominance “is protected by high barriers to entry,” and that “even an entrant with a superior product cannot succeed against the overwhelming network effects enjoyed by an incumbent personal social network.”

The lawsuit, which could take years to go through the courts without a settlement, calls for the court to order “divestiture of assets,” including WhatsApp and Instagram, to restore competition.

Boasberg said in his dismissal ruling last year that the agency’s initial lawsuit lacked evidence, notably in defining the market that Facebook was allegedly monopolizing.

In this article:Anti-trust, big tech, Facebook, Social media
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin

World

Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin

Poet and activist Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter, unveiled by the US Mint.

21 hours ago

World

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The atmospheric river moving in this week will stay tilted to the north, mainly impacting Washington state and Vancouver Island, BC.

2 hours ago

Life

U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for Canada due to Omicron spread

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department advised against travel to neighboring Canada.

17 hours ago

Business

European stocks bounce back on eve of US inflation data

Europe's major equity markets rebounded Tuesday from recent falls, despite earlier Asian losses.

20 hours ago