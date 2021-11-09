Jack of all trades: Meet entrepreneur, influencer and actress Michelle Madonna

Photo courtesy Michelle Madonna

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Ten years ago, social media was a much different thing than it is today. Then, it was a way to share grainy images and interact with friends. Now it is a billion-dollar industry and is something much more complex yet profitable.

The market is now worth an estimated $102 billion, but is expected to nearly triple to about $309 billion by 2025. With these staggering numbers comes a dramatic increase in the amount of social media influencers, too.

Michelle Madonna is an entrepreneur-turned-influencer and actress who has over a decade of experience in the space.

She started her company, Flower Child Only, as a women’s accessories brand that specialized in flower crowns at the height of the craze. Her pieces were worn by boho celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio, and many Coachella attendees.

Her second business, Rose and Wall, was a flower wall rental company that created decorative walls for parties and events. As her businesses grew, so did her personal popularity, too.

After deciding to sell her businesses, Madonna transitioned to a full-time influencer in 2019. She has worked with some of the country’s top brands, like Lexus USA, ABC’s The Bachelor, Uggs, Zappos and more. She has over 255k followers on Instagram and enjoys sharing her favorite fashion and beauty finds, as well as her travel favorites.

Madonna’s most recent endeavors are in the acting field — she was recently a background actor for an episode of Succession and was also a waitress in an episode of Billions. Madonna was cast in a new show for a small streaming service, VFLIX – the show, called Queen of Passion, is about a young woman’s quest for absolute power and is set to come out at the beginning of next year. Madonna will be co-starring as the character Cassandra Carter.

To learn more about Michelle Madonna and stay up-to-date on all her latest happenings, follow her on Instagram.

The content featured in this article is brand produced.