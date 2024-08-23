Connect with us

Influencer Andrew Tate placed under house arrest in Romania in new probe

Tate then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.
Tristan Tate (C) was brought in for questioning by Romanian gendarmes after a ten-hour long raid by police at his residency in Bucharest
A Romanian court on Thursday placed controversial influencer Andrew Tate — who is already awaiting trial over human trafficking and rape charges — under house arrest, a day after raiding his home in a new investigation involving minors.

One of the world’s best-known influencers known for misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, Tate, 37, has already been accused of having formed an organised criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and Britain, together with his brother Tristan, 36. They have denied the charges.

Prosecutors allege they and two women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims. A trial date has not yet been set.

In a fresh case, US-born Briton Andrew Tate was placed under house arrest for 30 days, while his brother Tristan was placed under judicial control for 60 days, which requires him to appear before authorities regularly, the Bucharest court said in a statement.

Andrew Tate dismissed the case as a “set up”.

“I’m not a human trafficker clearly… This is done on purpose and it is designed to come up with the most heinous possible crimes to slander our name,” he told reporters outside the court, flanked by his brother.

Prosecutors had applied for the two men to be detained after police took them to the office for organised crime (DIICOT) on Wednesday to be questioned.

Earlier Wednesday, their residence was raided as “part of a search related to a new investigation”, according to their spokeswoman.

DIICOT said four search warrants were executed in and around Bucharest in connection with “the crimes of forming an organised criminal group, trafficking in minors”, “sexual relations with a minor” and “money laundering”.

The Tate brothers were detained in 2022 in Bucharest and spent three months in detention before being released under judicial supervision to await trial.

The brothers also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother” reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with sharing controversial views, his videos have made him one of the world’s best-known influencers.

