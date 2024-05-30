India tops the chart leading countries with the most YouTube users

A clinician says guardrails when it comes to watching videos about 'ideal' bodies or fitness levels can help protect the mental health of young people using online platforms such as YouTube - Copyright AFP Lionel BONAVENTURE

The reach of social media continues, in this case video technology and community interaction. India has emerged as the leading country with the highest number of YouTube users, surpassing the U.S., which now holds the second position. This shift highlights the popularity of YouTube as a platform globally.

YouTube’s expansion is not only about viewing numbers. The platform’s subscription services, including YouTube Premium and YouTube TV, have been significant revenue drivers, contributing to Alphabet’s $15 billion in subscription revenue in 2023.

James Smith, founder of Content Epic compiled the data from sources issued by Google. He has sorted the data into the countries with the top YouTube users, and has shared the findings with Digital Journal.

Countries with the Highest Number of YouTube Users

Country YouTube users in millions India 462 USA 239 Brazil 144 Indonesia 139 Mexico 83.9 Japan 78.6 Pakistan 71.7 Germany 67.8 Vietnam 63 Philippines 58.1

YouTube’s popularity is driven by its diverse content library as well as seeking to cater to a wide audience. The platform’s algorithm and recommendations is aimed at driving further viewing, attempting to align content with the apparent interests of viewers.

Several factors contribute to India becoming the country with the most YouTube users. These include growth in affordable smartphones and data plans. Plus, Internet access has significantly increased in India. The Digital India initiative and the expansion of 4G networks have also played a crucial role.

Furthermore, India has a large youth population that is increasingly tech-savvy and this demographic group consumes a significant amount of digital content. This demographic is a primary driver of YouTube’s growth in the country.

The rise of Indian content creators has also contributed to YouTube’s popularity, seeking to capture more from the country with a population of 1.44 billion. Currently, just under a third of its population are YouTube users, unlike in the U.S. where the market is essentially saturated.