Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

India tops the chart leading countries with the most YouTube users

YouTube’s expansion is not only about viewing numbers. The platform’s subscription services bring in big revenues.

Avatar photo

Published

A clinician says guardrails when it comes to watching videos about 'ideal' bodies or fitness levels can help protect the mental health of young people using online platforms such as YouTube
A clinician says guardrails when it comes to watching videos about 'ideal' bodies or fitness levels can help protect the mental health of young people using online platforms such as YouTube - Copyright AFP Lionel BONAVENTURE
A clinician says guardrails when it comes to watching videos about 'ideal' bodies or fitness levels can help protect the mental health of young people using online platforms such as YouTube - Copyright AFP Lionel BONAVENTURE

The reach of social media continues, in this case video technology and community interaction. India has emerged as the leading country with the highest number of YouTube users, surpassing the U.S., which now holds the second position. This shift highlights the popularity of YouTube as a platform globally.

YouTube’s expansion is not only about viewing numbers. The platform’s subscription services, including YouTube Premium and YouTube TV, have been significant revenue drivers, contributing to Alphabet’s $15 billion in subscription revenue in 2023.

James Smith, founder of Content Epic compiled the data from sources issued by Google. He has sorted the data into the countries with the top YouTube users, and has shared the findings with Digital Journal.

Countries with the Highest Number of YouTube Users

CountryYouTube users in millions
India462
USA239
Brazil144
Indonesia139
Mexico83.9
Japan78.6
Pakistan71.7
Germany67.8
Vietnam63
Philippines58.1

YouTube’s popularity is driven by its diverse content library as well as seeking to cater to a wide audience. The platform’s algorithm and recommendations is aimed at driving further viewing, attempting to align content with the apparent interests of viewers.

Several factors contribute to India becoming the country with the most YouTube users. These include growth in affordable smartphones and data plans. Plus, Internet access has significantly increased in India. The Digital India initiative and the expansion of 4G networks have also played a crucial role.

Furthermore, India has a large youth population that is increasingly tech-savvy and this demographic group consumes a significant amount of digital content. This demographic is a primary driver of YouTube’s growth in the country.

The rise of Indian content creators has also contributed to YouTube’s popularity, seeking to capture more from the country with a population of 1.44 billion. Currently, just under a third of its population are YouTube users, unlike in the U.S. where the market is essentially saturated.

In this article:Community, India, Internet, Social Media, Technology, YouTube
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Mona Bhagat Mona Bhagat

Business

Hydrogen’s role in the energy transition

Hydrogen’s deployment is at a tipping point. Learn more about how this chemical element is changing the energy transition.

24 hours ago

Life

The most affordable UK cities for university students

Doncaster, a city in South Yorkshire, is the most affordable city for students in the UK.

17 hours ago

World

Richest elite emit 12 times more greenhouse gases from transport than average

Social class has a connection with environmental impact.

17 hours ago
Germany will now have some of the most liberal cannabis laws in Europe Germany will now have some of the most liberal cannabis laws in Europe

Tech & Science

Cannabis terpenes may relieve chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain

Cannabis sativa terpenes are as effective as morphine at reducing chronic neuropathic pain.

23 hours ago