How to make a safer Internet? Business gurus pitch in

How can we help to keep the Internet safe? What types of technologies can aid this intent? As the number of Internet users continues to grow worldwide, Internet, governments, and organisations have expressed concerns about the safety of people using the Internet. The questions and strategies are bound up with changing societal norms and advances in technology.

To help explore new ideas and novel ways of building a safer cyber-community, Digital Journal has heard from thought leaders from some key technology firms.

Peter Tsai, Head of Technology Insights at Spiceworks

“A safe Internet doesn’t just require protecting data and users by implementing technological solutions or following security best practices. In an online environment plagued by spam, misinformation, trolls, and extremism, online safety requires a human touch. Digital platforms must invest in robust content moderation teams that actively enforce guidelines to keep online discourse focused and civil. Only when internet safe spaces exist can users feel comfortable forming genuine connections with others by taking part the informational and cultural exchange that is so vital to the flourishing of communities that are truly welcoming to all.”

Brian Spanswick, Chief Information Security Officer and Head of IT at Cohesity

“This is a reminder that while the internet is an empowering resource, it’s also a hotbed of increasingly sophisticated criminal activity where every entry point should be considered a vulnerability. To minimize the threat of ransomware and data exfiltration, organizations must adopt a security-first, next-gen data management solution designed to safeguard their backup infrastructure and better protect internal and consumer data. Employees must also do their part by adhering to password protocols, stay mindful of email safety, and keep their devices updated with antivirus software.”

Daniel Markuson, Digital Privacy Expert at NordVPN

“As with every new technology, manufacturers want to jump on the Metaverse train as soon as possible and the rush to compete may result in a lack of oversight, allowing hackers to easily take advantage of consumer vulnerabilities using VR technology. Our new study confirms consumer concerns for their privacy and security in the metaverse. Since children tend to not understand the possible risks, they are the perfect targets for cybercriminals. We strongly suggest that parents read the privacy policies at length and instruct children to create anonymous nicknames on VR multiplayer games and to keep their personal information private.

Gabriel Engel, CEO of Rocket.Chat

“When it comes to protecting collaborative data between different universities or universities and businesses, best practices call for intense regulation of data sharing via contracts that specify security policies, data protection responsibilities, technology to be used, and more. Universities are often underfunded and lack resources to acquire and maintain new digital tools. Luckily, more and more governing bodies understand the need for digital transformation in the education sector.”

David McKenna, Senior VP Engineering at Axway

“Keep systems up to date. The Internet never forgets – be careful with what you post and the content of what you post. You could leak personal information which can be used to exploit you. Or you could post damaging comments that will haunt you in later life. Strong & unique passwords – machines can brute/guess ‘human’ friendly passwords. Never trust a provider to store your credentials safely, so assume they will be hacked and your credentials (user name and password) will be public someday.”