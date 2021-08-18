How real estate powerhouse Baskal Korkis shares his wisdom with the world

Entrepreneur Baskal Korkus. Photo courtesy Baskal Korkus / Thomas Herd

Thanks to the digitization of information, learning a new skill or taking up a fresh interest has become easier than ever. But for those looking to grow their finances, the oversaturated pool of knowledge from self-proclaimed gurus all across social media has made it hard to discern exactly whose expertise to trust.

Luckily for Instagram users across the globe, entrepreneur Baskal Korkus has cemented himself as the platform’s go-to for tips and advice on how to dominate the world of real estate investment, graciously sharing his wisdom with his hundreds of thousands of followers for free.

Having got into the real estate investment game himself at an incredibly young age, 34-year-old Korkis uses his more than 20 years of experience in the industry to advise his huge following.

Always consistent, Korkis posts new content daily with topics ranging from how to sublease a property as an AirBnB to how to get a large refund while doing taxes all the way to how to diversify risk through multiple properties. Whatever the case, Korkis is ready and willing to answer all questions that come his way and act as the guide many modern day people so desperately need to properly conquer the real estate investment market.

“Everyone should educate themselves regarding their personal finances,” said Korkis. “Unfortunately, our current education system doesn’t offer this type of education. No one is going to help them but themselves and my goal is to teach people via social media for free.”

Boasting an extensive range of videos and how-tos up on his Instagram, it’s no surprise Korkis has already amassed an incredible 201,000 loyal followers on his profile, with the number continuing to grow steadily.

In a digital world where people don’t know where to turn, Korkis has become a shining light online by offering his unparalleled expertise to the masses purely out of the goodness of his own heart, changing the lives of many for the better in the process.