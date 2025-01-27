Good and bad habits: Gen Z in the digital age

Image: — © AFP

What are Gen Z’s evolving social habits? A new report considers their preference for deeper relationships, hyper-local communities, and intentional engagement over passive scrolling. The review is titled “10 Trends Shaping How Gen Z Will Connect in 2025,” and it was conducted by Match Group’s YUZU.

The report explores how Gen Z is redefining connection—transforming social media from algorithm-driven feeds into tools for meaningful community engagement. With platforms like TikTok facing potential bans, over 30 percent of Gen Z report they would turn to apps that prioritize trusted recommendations and authentic interactions.

Seemingly, Gen Z is redefining the very purpose of social media, transforming platforms from algorithm-driven entertainment hubs into tools for collaboration, trusted recommendations, and authentic engagement.

Dubbed the “community generation,” this demographic is rejecting surface-level interactions in favour of supposedly deeper, more meaningful connections across friendships, dating, and online spaces. For Gen Z, social media is not simply a place to scroll—it is also a space to build intentional relationships that feel real and impactful.

Recent data supports this shift: 65 percent of Gen Z say it is important that social platforms emphasize community-focused features over algorithms, and 56.8 percent feel a stronger connection on platforms designed to encourage authentic interactions.

In the wake of the potential TikTok ban (somewhat up in the air according to Trump’s vacillating position), over 30 percent of Gen Z report they would turn to platforms like YUZU or RedNote that prioritize community and connection.

In this context, YUZU and RedNote are possibly emerging as leaders in the move toward community-first apps. These platforms prioritize intentionality over algorithms, creating spaces where Gen Z can feel seen, valued, and part of something meaningful.

As an example, YUZU’s Community Chats exemplify this transformation, offering trusted spaces where users exchange advice on everything from skincare routines and fashion trends to the latest music and local restaurants. This reimagining of online communities reflects Gen Z’s desire to replace passive scrolling with active participation and meaningful engagement.

Recognizing these changes, YUZU’s Cindy Lim has analyzed data, cultural trends, and user behavior to identify the 10 key trends that will shape how Gen Z connects in 2025. From rethinking the role of social platforms to embracing hyper-local communities, these trends reveal a generation committed to fostering genuine connections both online and offline. Lim has shared the outout with Digital Journal.

Community as the New Currency

Clout is out, and community is in. Gen Z values collective achievement over individual fame, prioritizing group efforts, friend-led movements, and shared wins. Whether it’s co-creating art or pooling resources for mutual success, the power of community is redefining how status is measured.

Crowd Curating

Who needs influencers when you have friends? Gen Z trusts their community to guide them to the best restaurants, skincare brands, or date ideas. Platforms like YUZU and RedNote are emerging as hubs for peer-sourced recommendations over ad-driven algorithms.

“Stay-At-Home” Friends

Gen Z is redefining connection by embracing intimate, intentional gatherings at home. From movie marathons and themed dinner parties to DIY workshops, these cozy, cost-effective meetups prioritize authenticity and deeper bonds while avoiding the noise and pressure of traditional social spaces

Sustaina-bonding

Sustainability is the new social glue, and Gen Z connects through green living. From hosting clothing swaps to organizing zero-waste picnics, shared environmental action is a meaningful way this generation bonds while making an impact.

Anti-Algorithm Authenticity

With TikTok’s potential ban exposing the downsides of algorithm-driven feeds, Gen Z is gravitating toward platforms like YUZU and RedNote, which prioritize user choice and authentic interaction. This generation seeks digital spaces that empower them to control their connections rather than letting algorithms dictate what they see.

IRL > URL

Gen Z is shifting their social lives offline, prioritizing immersive, real-world events. From DIY craft parties to exclusive themed dinners, shared experiences are becoming the most meaningful way to connect.

Boundary-Driven Socializing

Overwhelmed by the constant churn of notifications and digital noise, Gen Z is leaning into intentional boundary-setting. They’re creating healthier relationships with technology and seeking meaningful connections by focusing on quality over quantity in both digital and IRL interactions.

Hyper-Local Hangs

Gen Z is rediscovering the joy of local connections. Whether it’s pop-up markets, game nights at a neighborhood spot, or coffee shop gatherings, proximity and shared context are becoming central to fostering deeper relationships.

Passion-Powered Friendships

Gen Z is finding their people through shared ambitions, whether it’s starting a podcast, learning a new skill, or supporting social causes. Passion projects are the new meet-cutes, creating bonds rooted in shared purpose.

Hobby Hives

Niche interest groups are on the rise, with Gen Z connecting through hobbies like pickleball, film photography, or astrology workshops. Platforms like YUZU that help organize these communities are thriving, making hobby hives the next big connection trend.

“Gen Z isn’t just looking for connection—they’re completely changing how online communities work. They want spaces that feel real, where they can build relationships and get advice they actually trust,” says Lim, summing up.

“At YUZU, we’re leading this shift by creating a platform where people can share experiences, find inspiration, and feel like they truly belong. It’s about more than just connecting—it’s about building a community that adds real value to their lives”, Lim concludes.