Full-time creators on the rise: A deep dive into ConvertKit’s 2024 creator economy report

Photo courtesy of ConvertKit

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In an era marked by unprecedented shifts in work modalities, the rise of the creator economy stands out as one of the most significant transformations. ConvertKit, a leading marketing platform for creators, recently released its 2024 State of the Creator Economy Report, which offers deep insights into this burgeoning segment of the economy.

The report highlights a striking trend: a growing number of individuals are leaving traditional employment to pursue careers as full-time creators. According to the report, which surveyed over 1,000 participants, approximately 5% of creators transitioned to full-time creative work last year alone. This has resulted in nearly 28% of all surveyed creators now identifying as self-employed. ConvertKit CEO, Nathan Barry said in a company press release: “This shift toward creative independence is not just a trend; it’s a fundamental change in how individuals envision their careers and lives.”

The demographics of those embracing full-time creative roles are equally revealing. Millennials dominate this creator cohort, and for the first time, there’s a balanced representation between male and female creators achieving six-figure incomes, highlighting a movement towards gender parity in this field.

The report also offers a comprehensive look into the evolving landscape where creators are increasingly moving away from platforms like TikTok in favor of more lucrative and engaging alternatives. In 2023, only 23% of creators used TikTok to produce short-form videos, a sharp decline from 45% in 2022. In contrast, YouTube has emerged as a preferred platform, with more creators turning to long-form video content. The report highlights that 16% of creators produced long-form videos on YouTube in 2023, marking a fourfold increase from the previous year. This pivot to YouTube suggests that creators are seeking platforms that offer better engagement with audiences and more robust monetization prospects.

Moreover, the resurgence of newsletters is another notable trend identified in the report. Approximately 27% of creators now regard newsletters as the most effective channel for engaging their audience. This revival points to a growing appreciation for direct communication channels that allow for deeper connections with audiences and more controlled content delivery without the algorithmic limitations of social media platforms.

Another trend that emerged from the report is the increased adoption of artificial intelligence in content creation. A remarkable 66% of creators reported using AI tools last year, up from 34% in 2022. This surge highlights the growing reliance on technology to enhance creative output and streamline operations.

As this sector continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly continue to influence traditional employment and the broader economic landscape.