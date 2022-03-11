Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Facebook eases rules to allow violent speech against ‘Russian invaders’

Facebook said Thursday that due to the invasion of Ukraine it has temporarily eased its rules regarding violent speech.

Published

Facebook has loosened its rules against violent speech amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Facebook has loosened its rules against violent speech amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Copyright AFP Stefani Reynolds
Facebook has loosened its rules against violent speech amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Copyright AFP Stefani Reynolds

Facebook said Thursday that due to the invasion of Ukraine it has temporarily eased its rules regarding violent speech to allow statements like “death to Russian invaders,” but not credible threats against civilians.

Moscow’s internationally condemned invasion of its neighbor has provoked unprecedented sanctions from Western governments and businesses, but also a surge of online anger.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders,'” Facebook’s parent company Meta said in a statement.

“We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” it added.

Facebook made its statement after a Reuters report, citing the firm’s emails to its content moderators, which said the policy applies to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Facebook and other US tech giants have moved to penalize Russia for the attack on Ukraine, and Moscow has also moved to block access to the leading social media network as well as Twitter.

Russia thus joins the very small club of countries barring the largest social network in the world, along with China and North Korea.

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last month, Russian authorities have stepped up pressure against independent media even though press freedoms in the country were already rapidly waning.

Blocking of Facebook and restricting of Twitter last week came the same day Moscow backed the imposition of jail terms on media publishing “false information” about the military.

In this context, Facebook had played a key information distribution role in Russia, even as it endures withering criticism in the West over matters ranging from political division to teenagers’ mental health.

The war is, meanwhile, taking place during a period of unprecedented crackdown on the Russian opposition, with has included protest leaders being assassinated, jailed or forced out of the country.

Big US tech firms like Apple and Microsoft have announced halting the sale of their products in Russia, while other companies have made public their “pauses” of certain business activities or ties.

Last week, US internet service provider Cogent Communications said it had “terminated its contracts with customers billing out of Russia.”

The Washington Post reported Cogent has “several dozen customers in Russia, with many of them, such as state-owned telecommunications giant Rostelecom, being close to the government.”

It’s exactly the kind of measure Ukrainian officials have been campaigning heavily for as they ask Russia be cut off from everything from Netflix to Instagram.

In this article:Computers, Conflict, Internet, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine accuses Russia of a "war crime" over a devastating attack on a children's hospital in Mariupol. Washington branding the bombing as "barbaric."

9 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Threat of Russia using chemical and bioweapons could well be real

Use of WMDs would be an absolute admission of military defeat.

20 hours ago
The defunct Chernobyl plant "was fully disconnected from the power grid," Ukraine's energy operator Ukrenergo said The defunct Chernobyl plant "was fully disconnected from the power grid," Ukraine's energy operator Ukrenergo said

World

Chernobyl power cut, transmission lost at Europe’s largest atomic plant: IAEA

Power has been cut to the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukraine said, but the there was "no critical impact on safety."

13 hours ago
Lava flows down from the crater of Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi on March 10 Lava flows down from the crater of Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi on March 10

World

Hundreds flee their homes as Indonesian volcano erupts

Indonesia's Mount Merapi unleashed a torrent of hot clouds, turning the sky a fiery red, as molten lava flowed down its slopes.

13 hours ago