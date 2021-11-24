Entrepreneurs Slater Davis and Ryan Nassif help content creators cash in with Moxy Management

Photo courtesy Moxy Management

While still a relatively novel addition to the lives of the everyday population, the quick adoption of social media across the world has resulted in an undeniable marketing boom, giving advertisers quick access to a massive 4.48 billion person audience as easily as a nominal fee.

In 2019, Instagram managed to pull in a jaw-dropping $9.45 billion in ad revenue — a number only expected to double by the end of 2021. While the platform itself runs its own lucrative marketing scheme, the mainstream digital shift has likewise cropped up a major trend toward clandestine promotions, with international brands and popular influencers alike financially benefiting from symbiotic sponcon relationships into similarly high-reaching numbers.

Still, such a remunerative enterprise oftentimes leads fiscally inexperienced content creators to fail to receive proper compensation for the reach of their posts, uneducated about just what their worth amounts to.

That’s where California-based influencer agency, Moxy Management comes in; led by two creators in their own right, Slater Davis and Ryan Nassif, Moxy’s specially curated board of models are provided with the insider know-how to maneuver their new field to the best of their ability — with a handsome profit to boot.

“We began influencing before the concept of influencing had even come into existence,” revealed Davis and Nassif. “Being long-time members of the space, we’ve always known how overwhelming it can be to navigate. The conception of Moxy began with us pondering how much further we could have gone had there been somebody to guide us in the right direction when we first started.”

“Where would we be now if we’d had a mentor telling us what to do — what content to create, what brand deals to take, how to market and value ourselves–from the beginning? If there’s one lesson we’ve learned throughout our careers, it’s that you need to invest in yourself and discover your value,” continued the duo.

To remedy this issue, Nassif and Davis remain incredibly hands-on in their involvement with Moxy Management, personally nurturing the careers of each of their content creators with finesse, strategic planning and advanced technology. The pair’s mutually keen eye for highly-followed up-and-coming talent has only bolstered Moxy’s achievements, leading its influencers — and their subsequent fanbase — to cross-platform success.

“From the very beginning, we have hand-picked all of our clients in a very calculated manner,” said Davis and Nassif. “Our criteria is extremely selective because we want to be able to give each client unparalleled individual attention and are determined not to spread ourselves too thin. We prioritize getting to know our clients and their individual needs, as well as their fans’, so that we can truly help cultivate their online presence.”

Between navigating brand partnerships, fostering a streamlined migration to paid content platforms, and providing full-scale financial services to its board of models, Moxy Management has already established itself as a cut above rival agencies for its uplifting methodology that ensures its talent achieves long-term fiscal success. By keeping its roster small and specially selected, Nassif and Davis can concentrate significant attention-to-detail on each and every client, making sure no model or influencer lags behind in the potential trajectory of their career growth.

“As our client roster grows, so does the size of our team in order to be able to give each of them the attention they deserve,” revealed the duo. “No matter how large we become, we are dedicated to maintaining our original ‘boutique’-agency mindset.”

With the world of social media only set to grow in the years to come, Nassif and Davis’ Moxy Management is sitting firmly at the crux of not only what influencers want, but need, turning what could be temporary online popularity into a truly rewarding profession.

