Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Elon Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as the prize

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, on Monday challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, with nothing less than the fate of Ukraine.

Published

Elon Musk, the outspoken billionaire who founded SpaceX and Tesla, has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to one-on-one fight, with the fate of Ukraine as the stakes
Elon Musk, the outspoken billionaire who founded SpaceX and Tesla, has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to one-on-one fight, with the fate of Ukraine as the stakes - Copyright AFP Chris STOWERS
Elon Musk, the outspoken billionaire who founded SpaceX and Tesla, has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to one-on-one fight, with the fate of Ukraine as the stakes - Copyright AFP Chris STOWERS

Put up your dukes, Vlad. 

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, on Monday challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, with nothing less than the fate of Ukraine, scene of Moscow’s brutal invasion, at stake.

The eccentric billionaire and founder of aerospace company SpaceX took to Twitter, where his messages are notoriously erratic, to see whether the Russian leader would test his mettle in person rather than through his country’s forces fighting across the border.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine,” said Musk.

“Do you accept this fight?” he added in Russian, directly addressing the official English-language Twitter account of the 69-year-old president.

When one of Musk’s 77 million followers wrote that the Tesla founder might not have thought his challenge through, Musk said he was “absolutely serious.”

“If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not,” he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin.

The South African-born Musk, 50, had already offered his support for Kyiv, tweeting “Hold strong Ukraine” this month while also offering “my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this” war.

He also responded to a Kyiv plea by activating the Starlink internet service in Ukraine and sending equipment to help bring connectivity to areas hit by Russian military attacks.

Musk often raises eyebrows on Twitter. In February he accused the US stock market regulator, which had imposed fines and restrictions on Musk and Tesla, of trying to muzzle his free speech.

And he compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler in a message supporting opponents of government Covid restrictions. 

He later deleted the post.

In this article:Conflict, Musk, Putin, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Chechen strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov (R, pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019) is a former rebel turned Kremlin ally Chechen strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov (R, pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019) is a former rebel turned Kremlin ally

World

Chechen strongman Kadyrov says he is in Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said Monday that he was in Ukraine alongside Russian forces.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Study of two massive blob-like structures in Earth’s mantle reveals surprising results

A study of two massive blobs deep within the Earth's mantle has revealed some surprising results.

19 hours ago

Business

Bermuda suspends licenses for hundreds of Russian aircraft

Bermuda says it is suspending certification of Russian planes licenced in the British overseas territory due to sanctions on Moscow.

16 hours ago
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said "media hysteria" forced European governments to reimpose travel restrictions in December Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said "media hysteria" forced European governments to reimpose travel restrictions in December

Business

Insurtech startups: The new lifeline for the customer’s travel insurance journey?

Is there a disparity between the insurance provider's offering and the customer's needs?

17 hours ago