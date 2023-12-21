Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Edtech partnership strengthens understanding and diversity across three countries

This project has brought together students and educators from the three schools.

Avatar photo

Published

Students using an iPad in a classroom environment. Source - Brad Flickinger. CC SA 2.0.
Students using an iPad in a classroom environment. Source - Brad Flickinger. CC SA 2.0.

A new Edtech partnership between three connected primary schools, Senator Obama Primary School in Kogelo, Kenya; Tore Eikeland school in Ghana and Saint Pierre School in Leigh on Sea, Essex, has taken place. This is designed to boost digital and technological literacy.

The core subjects driving the partnership are Artificial Intelligence and mathematics.

The partnership is supported by Wakelet and Microsoft 365 with the Children’s Parliament project.

This activity represents the combined use of computer hardware, software, and educational theory and practice to facilitate learning, based on information provided to Digital Journal.

As a result of the public-private partnership, students from the Senator Obama Primary School in Kogelo, Kenya received laptops and Safari Wi-Fi from Wakelet and PETT. Wakelet is an education technology firm. The use of the technology is set to enable an exchange of ideas among students across the three countries, transcending geographical boundaries.

Of interest is the ability to create a new online space for collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the nations.

AI tools could change the traditional rules of the classroom. — © AFP

To launch the partnership, Baroness Uddin, an advocate for education and international connectivity, hosted a MS Teams discussion. Uddin is a British non-affiliated life peer and community activist of Bangladeshi descent, with a keen interest in international collaboration.

This project has brought together students and educators from the three schools. The virtual meeting provided a platform for participants to connect, share insights, and lay the groundwork for cross-cultural collaboration.

As the programme advances, Wakelet is set to play a central role by providing online collaboration tools, ensuring communication and interaction among students. The education programme will be led by the registered Community Interest Company (CIC) IDEMS.

Students are seen in a classroom at the Lhasa Nagqu Second Senior High School in the Tibetan regional capital Lhasa during a government-organized media tour in June 2021
Students are seen in a classroom at the Lhasa Nagqu Second Senior High School in the Tibetan regional capital Lhasa during a government-organized media tour in June 2021 – Copyright AFP PHILL MAGAKOE

In addition to AI and mathematics, students will also be exposed to modules on subjects as diverse as democracy, water management and sustainability, and football diplomacy. This holistic approach aims to provide students with an educational boost, as well as strengthening their understanding of global issues and promoting cultural diversity.

In this article:Business, Latest Industry News, Learning, school, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern global economy, and are found in all types of electronics Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern global economy, and are found in all types of electronics

Tech & Science

Semiconductor industry set for further tech disruption in 2024

As geopolitical insecurities proliferate, more organizations will be looking to bring their manufacturing activities back to the U.S, EU and Japan.

21 hours ago
Spanish citizens and tourists spend hours in a queue to buy a ticket in Spain's popular Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One) Spanish citizens and tourists spend hours in a queue to buy a ticket in Spain's popular Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One)

World

Spain braces for annual ‘Fat One’ Christmas lottery

Spanish citizens and tourists spend hours in a queue to buy a ticket in Spain's popular Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One) -...

12 hours ago
Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million

Business

Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units

Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million - Copyright AFP/File Saeed KHANSales of Sony’s PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million units, the...

9 hours ago
A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled

World

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled - Copyright AFP SAID KHATIBAdel...

17 hours ago