Drastically elevate your Instagram in 2024 with these must-have apps

Content creation on Instagram continues to evolve, with more influencers and businesses searching for new ways to stand out. For those looking to make their mark on this platform, the options can be overwhelming. To help, here are some top apps to help elevate your Instagram presence in 2024 without going broke.

The initial step to a successful content creation journey is proper planning. Whether you’re an influencer, content creator, or business, the app Hootsuite excels in this area, offering the tools to help you succeed. This social media marketing tool allows you to plan and schedule content across various networks, including Instagram. With integrated features like Canva and AI technology for quick caption creation, Hootsuite restructures and simplifies the content creation process. The platform’s planner also provides an inclusive overview of your monthly content.

Hootsuite offers a free plan for managing up to three social media profiles per month. Paid plans start at $99/month for professional use, with options for team collaboration and more extensive social media management. Even if you’re growing your Instagram alone or on a budget, hoping to attract your target audience, Hootsuite can help you achieve your goals.

Once you’ve planned your content, you need to create it. Canva is a versatile drag-and-drop design app that offers a massive library of pre-designed templates. It’s ideal for resizing images to fit your content needs, and Canva’s paid version (starting at $12.99/month) offers additional features and tools. The app also includes AI-generated image and text options, along with video editing capabilities. Collaboration is easy with Canva, allowing teams to work together seamlessly on content creation.

But great content also requires great editing. Acquired by Google in 2012, Snapseed has become one of the most popular choices for content editing. Available on Android and iOS, Snapseed offers basic editing features for free. The app’s user-friendly interface makes it a cinch for beginners to enhance their images. With features like sharpening, brightening, and perspective correction, Snapseed is a valuable tool for editing selfies and other visual content.

After you create your content, edit, and buy Instagram likes and followers, there is always room for enhancement. For compelling Instagram Stories, Unfold is a top choice for pushing your content storytelling forward. Available on iOS and Android, Unfold offers a free version with basic tools. Paid subscriptions unlock hundreds of templates and premium editing features, starting at around $99/annually. Unfold allows you to tell engaging stories on Instagram, create slideshows, integrate music tracks, and schedule posts across multiple accounts.

As an influencer, business, or any type of content creator, it is always a smart idea to monitor your content analytics. SocialPilot stands out for its ability to manage multiple Instagram accounts on one dashboard. The app offers AI-powered hashtag suggestions and direct posting to Instagram Stories. With plans starting at $30/month, SocialPilot allows you to schedule up to 1,000 posts at a time. The Agency Plan, priced at $150/month, offers even more extensive social media management capabilities.

Together, these apps can help you level up your content game and establish a strong presence on Instagram in 2024. Use them to effectively structure and simplify your workflow, enhance your content quality, and gain valuable insights into your audience. With these tools at your disposal, you can take your Instagram presence to heights you’ve never imagined.