Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Cambodia should release detained autistic teenager, UN experts say

Published

Cambodia should release detained autistic teenager, UN experts say
Kak Sovann Chhay has been detained for two months - Copyright COURTESY OF PRUM CHANTHA/AFP Handout
Kak Sovann Chhay has been detained for two months - Copyright COURTESY OF PRUM CHANTHA/AFP Handout

An autistic teenage boy detained for two months in Cambodia over messages he sent on Telegram allegedly insulting officials should be released immediately, UN experts said Thursday.

Kak Sovann Chhay, 16, the son of two opposition figures, was arrested in late June and faces up to two years in jail if convicted.

Special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Cambodia Vitit Muntarbhorn and three other UN experts said the teenager had been interrogated without a lawyer or guardian.

“We strongly appeal to the Cambodian government to release this child and to ensure that his human rights are protected,” Muntarbhorn said.

“Children with disabilities accused of breaking the law should be treated in line with the best interests of the child, and every effort should be made to keep them out of jail.”

The boy’s father, a former member of the dissolved Cambodian National Rescue Party, has been in jail since June last year.

He is among more than 150 opposition figures facing a closed-door trial for allegedly agitating for the toppling of the ruling party, which is led by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Strongman Hun Sen is one of the world’s longest-serving leaders and has been in power for 36 years during which he has presided over the jailing of political opponents and a winding back of democratic freedoms.

The autistic teenager’s mother, activist Prum Chantha, 44, said the family was in despair.

Her son had only defended himself and his relatives in Telegram messages after being bullied by people who called him the “son of a traitor”, she said.

“For more than two months now I have not seen my son’s face. I can’t even hear his voice,” she told AFP.

“I go to the prison every five days, but I am not allowed to go inside to meet him. So I just leave food.”

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Stars return for rejuvenated Venice film festival Stars return for rejuvenated Venice film festival

Entertainment

Stars return for rejuvenated Venice film festival

Cruz wore a monochrome Chanel on the red carpet for the opening of the 78th Venice film festival. - Copyright AFP JAVED TANVEERAlexandria Sage...

18 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: The latest round of laws passed by Texas lawmakers puts us closer to losing our democracy

On September 1, 2021, 666 new laws will go into effect in Texas, passed by the Republican-led state Legislature in the 2021 regular session.

16 hours ago

Business

Greening the CEO: Business lessons from an environmental leader

Beyond the coal sector, we are working to apply our strong expertise in chemisorption, or sorbent technology, to other environmental concerns created by energy,...

16 hours ago
Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press

Social Media

Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press

Social media giant Facebook will invest $1.5 million in Argentine media to train journalists and promote online development.

46 mins ago