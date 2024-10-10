Building stronger influencer communities: Jin Tang on personalized feeds & driving social media engagement

Photo courtesy of Jin Tang

Jin Tang’s favorite quote comes from Steve Jobs, who said, “Stay foolish, stay hungry.”

Tang is a talented software engineer who has taken those words to heart and made significant contributions to the world of social media by creating technological solutions that enhance user experience. One area of particular interest to Tang is helping influencers expand their impact through dedicated and personalized feeds.

The digital world is a crowded space. Millions of people log onto their favorite social media platforms every day, with many consuming content, some focusing on creating content, and others engaging in both activities. The internet and social media have brought people together beyond the bounds of geography and time zones; however, there still needs to be a connection among users. Specifically, it’s difficult for influencers to find and keep their tribe, so they often look for new ways to build and maintain an engaged audience. Well, that’s a concern for Jin as well.

Tang honed her skills working for a technology conglomerate and has learned how to leverage personalized feeds along the way. This knowledge has helped influencers grow their presence, build communities, and connect with like-minded individuals.

The importance of personalized feeds

Personalized feeds deliver tailored content to social media users based on their preferences, interactions, interests, and behaviors. Algorithms curate and deliver ads, stories, and posts that are relevant to users, and track engagement metrics like comments, likes, and shares.

The system also factors in user-followed accounts and viewing history. The ongoing collection of this data enables social media platforms to refine feeds – an element that falls within Tang’s area of expertise.

She’s in the business of transforming user engagement, but Tang doesn’t stop there. She understands how a personalized feed can help influencers in other areas; using feeds to facilitate collaboration opportunities that connect them with different influencers and brands, for example.

Tang is big on using machine learning to empower creators and improve the user experience, and built an internet-based, machine learning-driven feed that recommends personalized content for the user. This development resulted in a 1.3% increase in feed sessions, so she continued to make inroads in this area.

“I developed a machine learning driven comment assistant for influencers and provided an easier way for them to stay engaged with the audience and increase their interaction with users by 4.3%,” Tang explains. This remarkable achievement empowers influencers to get the most out of social media platforms. Tang’s approach to taking influencer engagement to the next level is through onboarding efforts. Influencers receive onboarding to maximize the use of a dedicated and personalized feed. According to Tang, the process resulted in “increased influencer followers by 10% and feed sessions by 2.2%.”

Tang’s work in personalizing feeds

There’s no denying the direct connection between Tang’s tech-savvy creations and the positive outcomes for influencers, with a number of innovations improving audience engagement, attracting new followers, and generating more partnerships.

Her early influence and inspiration was her father. “My father self-learned software development, which exposed me to a new world full of creativity and potential,” she says. This fascination for technology led her to Boston University, where she immersed herself in mathematics and computer science, and then to Yale, where Tang earned her Master’s degree.

Jin interned at a leading tech company in China, where she worked on their smartphone assistant product, similar to Siri. It was during this experience that she saw a direct link between her work and how it benefited people. For people with disabilities, they could connect with others using a smartphone assistant. Drivers could have a better and safer way to connect with their phones by navigating without typing. How about kids? They could learn about the world by communicating with smartphone assistants. This potential inspired Tang to build products that benefit more people in all kinds of ways.

So, it is no surprise that after graduating from Yale, Jin joined a major US tech giant as a software engineer, where she had the exciting opportunity to build leading-edge tools for the company’s social media app. This placed her on the front line of leveraging new techniques to shape the future of social media.

This position is one Tang doesn’t take lightly, no matter how advanced her knowledge of technology becomes, she always keeps sight of the human factor.

For example, she improved the Natural Language Processing (NLP) of the smartphone assistant from 90% to 98% and improved the efficiency of human-machine interaction. Tang’s improvement added an extra layer of a machine-learning model to filter out inappropriate content for kids.

Persevering while innovating

Tang isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. When faced with a problem, she’ll find a way to solve it. While working on a social media project, there was an issue identifying and developing future ideas tailored specifically for creators, who have distinct needs compared to regular users.

Initially, this caused a bottleneck, but Tang conducted extensive research and collaborated with user research experts to gain a deeper understanding of what creators genuinely need.

Armed with these insights, she was able to design and iterate on features that effectively meet and exceed their requirements, ensuring that the tools she builds genuinely empower creators.

Empowerment is a common theme in how Tang approaches her work. She has equipped over 6 million small businesses with professional tools to understand and improve their marketing performance and reach a wider audience.

Using technology for the benefit of people

Tang is dedicated to using technology to the fullest for the benefit of society, especially influencers. She’s driven to help them utilize social media so they and their followers can succeed. Despite how much Tang has achieved, she doesn’t rest on her laurels and continues to level up her skills and push the boundaries of technology to develop more groundbreaking tools.

“I’m currently focused on integrating generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) into our products, with the aim of enhancing user experiences in new and innovative ways,” says Tang.

Her ultimate goal is to create products that are not only creative but also at the forefront of industry trends. “I’m deeply passionate about developing unique, impactful tools that empower creators to succeed and thrive in the digital landscape,” she concludes.

Jin Tang has a clear vision for the future of social media and influencer marketing. By combining technological expertise with boundless creativity, she’s been able to help influencers succeed in an increasingly competitive environment. And as her space evolves with the rapid growth of AI and machine learning, Tang will continue to pursue that mission.