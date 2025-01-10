Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Brazil gives Meta 72 hours to explain new fact-checking policies

AFP

Published

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stunned many with his announcement that he was pulling the plug on fact-checking at Facebook and Instagram in the United States, leaving other countries such as Brazil wondering what will change for them
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stunned many with his announcement that he was pulling the plug on fact-checking at Facebook and Instagram in the United States, leaving other countries such as Brazil wondering what will change for them - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stunned many with his announcement that he was pulling the plug on fact-checking at Facebook and Instagram in the United States, leaving other countries such as Brazil wondering what will change for them - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

Brazil on Friday gave social media giant Meta 72 hours to explain its fact-checking policy for the country, and how it plans to protect “fundamental rights” on its platforms.

Attorney General Jorge Messias told journalists his office could take “legal and judicial” measures against Meta if it does not respond in time to an extrajudicial notice filed Friday.

Citing Meta’s “lack of transparency,” Messias said the company “will have 72 hours to inform the Brazilian government of its actual policy for Brazil.”

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stunned many with his announcement Tuesday that he was pulling the plug on fact-checking at Facebook and Instagram in the United States, citing concerns about political bias and censorship.

The move has raised concerns in multiple countries, including Brazil, that are vulnerable to misinformation.

The Brazilian presidency said the changes at Meta were a key topic of discussion in a phone call Friday between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The leaders “agreed that freedom of expression does not mean freedom to spread lies, prejudices and insults.”

Also prompting concern were Meta’s new, looser restrictions on speech concerning topics such as gender and sexual identity, announced Thursday.

According to the government’s extrajudicial notice, the new guidelines allow users to associate sexual identity with “a mental illness or abnormality” and allows “the defense of professional limitations based on gender.”

“We will not allow, under any circumstances, these networks to transform the environment into a digital massacre or barbarity,” said Messias, highlighting Brazil’s strict laws protecting children and vulnerable populations.

– ‘Respect Brazilian legislation’ –

The extrajudicial notice asks for clarity on how social media algorithms will be designed “in order to unwaveringly promote and protect fundamental rights.”

Brazil also wants to know what measures will be adopted to prevent gender-based violence, racism, homophobia, transphobia, suicide, hate speech and other fundamental rights issues.

The country also wants details on how complaints can be filed, and how contradictions and disinformation in the new user-generated “community notes” system will be dealt with.

“The government will not stand idly by, as you can see,” said Messias.

The decision to hand the deadline to Meta came after a government meeting overseen by Lula on the implications of the changes for Brazil.

“All companies operating in the country must respect Brazilian legislation and jurisdiction,” Lula wrote on X after the meeting.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s public prosecutor’s office sent a letter to local Meta representatives giving the company 30 days to clarify whether it intends to implement the fact-check changes in the country.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has taken a strong stance on regulating social media platforms.

Last year, judge Alexandre de Moraes blocked Elon Musk’s X platform for 40 days for failing to comply with a series of court orders against online disinformation.

AFP currently works in 26 languages with Facebook’s fact-checking program, including in the United States and the European Union.

In this article:Brazil, disinformation, Meta, Tech, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the United States Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the United States

Social Media

‘Real-world harm’ if Meta ends fact-checks, global network warns

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the U.S. has sparked alarm.

5 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration

Business

Op-Ed: Pricing the madness — Deportations, annexations, wars with allies, etc.

Meanwhile, you might want to try meds that actually work.

14 hours ago

Life

Looking over your shoulder: Which cities are safest for employees?

Bradford, Coventry and Birmingham have the lowest safety scores, and are therefore deemed the least safe cities to work in.

22 hours ago
The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025 The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025

Tech & Science

Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, ‘liberal’ policies as LA burns

The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025 - Copyright AFP David SwansonManon JACOBMonths of...

14 hours ago