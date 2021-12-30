Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Bangladesh scraps women-only beach zone after outcry

Authorities in Bangladesh’s main tourist resort scrapped a dedicated beach section for women and children after a social media outcry.

Published

Bangladesh scraps women-only beach zone after outcry
Cox's Bazar officials inaugurated a section of the beach as an exclusive zone for women and children, but withdrew the decision hours later - Copyright AFP -
Cox's Bazar officials inaugurated a section of the beach as an exclusive zone for women and children, but withdrew the decision hours later - Copyright AFP -

Authorities in Bangladesh’s main tourist resort scrapped a dedicated beach section for women and children after a social media outcry over gender segregation, officials said Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cox’s Bazar officials inaugurated a section of the shoreline on the world’s longest natural sea beach as an exclusive zone for women and children.

But hours later, the administration issued a press release saying that it had “withdrawn its decision” after “negative comments”.

Abu Sufian, a senior official in Cox’s Bazar, told AFP the section had been created following requests from conservative women in the Muslim-majority country.

“They requested a dedicated beach section for themselves, because they felt shy and insecure in a crowded place,” he said.

Earlier this month the gang rape of a woman in Cox’s Bazar sparked an outcry over women’s safety in the city.

But the move to cordon off a section of the beach caused uproar on social media, with critics saying it was pandering to hardline Islamists who still wield considerable influence in the country.

“This is Talebistan,” veteran journalist and commentator Syed Ishtiaque Reza wrote on Facebook, referring to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Another commentator compared it to “Mollahtantra”, which translates as hardline Islamist ideology.

Parts of Bangladesh society remain very conservative, and in recent years, a hardline Islamist group has held massive rallies demanding segregation of the sexes in workplaces and factories.

Hundreds of thousands visit Cox’s Bazar during festive periods, and the tourism sector has boomed in recent years.

To provide security to the growing number of tourists, authorities have set up a tourism police unit to patrol beach towns.

str-sa/stu/reb

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

TransAlta Corp. completes conversion from coal to natural gas power in Canada

TransAlta Corp. announced it has completed its transition away from coal-based energy generation to natural-gas in Canada, Alberta.

18 hours ago

World

South Africa holds colourful, musical farewell to Desmond Tutu

A musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Climate change plays havoc with winter temperatures in Alaska

Downtown Kodiak, Alaska from Pillar Mountain on July, 14, 2021. Source - James Brooks, CC SA 2.0.An unusual winter warm spell in Alaska has...

10 hours ago

Business

Inside the ECB's secret lab to sniff out fake euro bills

The safety of euro banknotes has contributed to the "strong trust" eurozone citizens have in the single currency.

21 hours ago