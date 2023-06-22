Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Australia gives Twitter 28 days to clean up ‘toxicity and hate’

Australia says Elon Musk’s takeover had coincided with a spike in “toxicity and hate.” 
AFP

Published

E-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant -- a former Twitter employee -- says the platform is now responsible for one-in-three complaints about online hate speech reported in Australia
E-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant -- a former Twitter employee -- says the platform is now responsible for one-in-three complaints about online hate speech reported in Australia - Copyright AFP -
E-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant -- a former Twitter employee -- says the platform is now responsible for one-in-three complaints about online hate speech reported in Australia - Copyright AFP -

Australia’s internet safety watchdog on Thursday threatened to fine Twitter for failing to tackle online abuse, saying Elon Musk’s takeover had coincided with a spike in “toxicity and hate”.

E-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant — a former Twitter employee — said the platform was now responsible for one-in-three complaints about online hate speech reported in Australia.

Inman Grant said Twitter had 28 days to show it was serious about tackling the problem or face fines of Aus$700,000 (US$475,000) for every day it missed the deadline.

Since Musk bought the platform in October 2022, he has slashed more than 80 percent of the global workforce, including many of the content moderators responsible for stamping out abuse.

“Twitter appears to have dropped the ball on tackling hate,” said Inman Grant, who worked on cyber safety at the company after 17 years at Microsoft.

She said the watchdog was “far from being alone in its concern about increasing levels of toxicity and hate on Twitter, particularly targeting marginalised communities”.

Australia has spearheaded the global drive to regulate social media platforms, and it is not the first time that Inman Grant has publicly singled out Twitter.

She wrote to Musk in November last year, expressing fears that deep staff cuts would leave the company unable to meet Australian laws.

Indigenous journalist Stan Grant, one of Australia’s most respected media personalities, said in May he had lodged a complaint with Twitter about the “relentless racial filth” he had copped while using the platform.

In this article:Australia, elon musk, Internet, Social Media, Twitter
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The main acts will start performing on Friday The main acts will start performing on Friday

Entertainment

Elton John and Guns N’Roses primed as Glastonbury music festival opens

The main acts will start performing on Friday - Copyright AFP/File Toshifumi KITAMURAJames PHEBYThe iconic Glastonbury Festival opens its doors on Wednesday, with 200,000...

16 hours ago
Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said the platform he founded had come under sustained pressure from Indian officials Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said the platform he founded had come under sustained pressure from Indian officials

Business

Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India

Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he discussed potential "significant investments" in India after meeting PM Narendra Modi.

16 hours ago
Pharrell Williams à son premier défilé à Paris pour Louis Vuitton, le 20 juin 2023 Pharrell Williams à son premier défilé à Paris pour Louis Vuitton, le 20 juin 2023

Life

Pharrell breaks down barriers between fashion and music

Paris became a playground for Pharrell Williams and his celeb friends at his debut show for Louis Vuitton.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

New drug candidates to treat syphilis discovered

Researchers uncover a new treatment option based on two antimicrobial agents named Azlocillin and Mezlocillin.

16 hours ago