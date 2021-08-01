A successful freelancer and professional influencer

Himel Drz is a Bitcoin trader, web developer, blogger, and social media influencer based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo courtesy Himel Drz

Himel Drz is a Bitcoin trader, web developer, blogger, and social media influencer based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Himel is a multitalented young man who likes to keep himself busy and involved with a variety of projects. He tends towards being a proactive person, which has brought him great success in his youth. He hopes to inspire his followers to work for a better life for themselves, just as he has.

Himel has always been an intelligent kind ever since he was a young boy. His loved ones appreciated him for his talents and encouraged him to polish his skills further. His family wished to see him be successful in life and so pushed him to strive for more and be determined. He learned, very early on, what it means to be a hardworking individual. As he grew up, he was not too sure what exactly he wanted to do career-wise. He knew he had to put his talent to use somewhere and decided to explore.

Upon exploring what he could do and learning about himself, he realized he was very much into technical activities. He could understand coding related problems much faster than other individuals and he wished to do something with his ability. He tried out web development a few times and realized he was quite good at it. It took him a lot of practice and patience to start getting the hang of it, but over time, he managed. He has now developed a few web pages for himself, friends, and clients. All have been very pleased with his work.

However, Himel did not stop there. He was interested in pushing himself further. Himel has always been fond of writing ever since he was a young child. As he grew up, he knew this was something he could do. He began to write and work on his linguistic skills. Eventually, his skill was developed well enough that he began writing blogs. His blogs were mainly about his love for technology and the wonders of the internet and its possibilities. He often writes about cryptocurrencies and what can be done with it.

Cryptocurrency is something that has fascinated Himel for a long time. He quickly understood how it works and decided he wanted to be involved long term. For a long time now, he has been earning mainly from bitcoin trading, working with a company called Paxful. He knows what to expect and the outcome of each trend. His peers come to him for guidance. He has surely found great success in bitcoin trading. Now, he writes many blogs about bitcoin trading and cryptocurrencies. He highly encourages his followers to hop on the trend to start earning their own money.

Currently, the young individual has over 670K followers on Instagram alone. He is also very active on other social media platforms such as Facebook. As a social media influencer, Himel knows the importance of staying in touch with his followers. He posts content almost every single day, whether it be promotional content or just general.

