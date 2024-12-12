2025’s social media predictions

The EU fears deepfakes and other AI-generated risks on social media could sway upcoming elections - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski

Social media is expected to further influence customer service and retail spaces during 2025. New survey insights (2,000 U.S. and U.K. consumers) reveal how users expect to engage with social media in 2025. Across all users, approximately even amounts (29-34 percent) plan to use Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok more in 2025, while 24 percent of respondents do not plan to use any social networks more in 2025.

When it comes to trust in social media, 63 percent of users somewhat trust social media networks to protect their personal data. Only 22 percent completely trust social media networks, and 16 percent do not trust them at all.

Complete trust is higher among Gen Z and Millennials (28 percent and 29 percent) than among Gen X and Baby Boomers (19 percent and 10 percent). Specific to what brands should prioritize on social media in 2025, most respondents say personalized customer service (40 percent) or selling products directly through social platforms (29 percent) are important to them.

Sprout Social’s CMO, Scott Morris has shared insights with Digital Journal what to expect and how marketing leaders can stay ahead.

Prediction #1: Dominance

In 2025, social media will dominate the customer service game. Everyone, especially younger generations, is turning to platforms like Facebook and Instagram first to get their customer service questions answered quickly. And the expectation for speed and personalization has never been higher.

In fact, Sprout Social’s most recent Index report shows that 69 percent of people expect a response within 24 hours of reaching out on social media, and 70 percent expect those responses to be personalized. To meet these rising expectations, brands will have to learn to strike a balance between automation and human touch, dispersing AI to handle routine inquiries while leaving customer care teams to focus on complex issues.

Prediction #2: Platforms remaining on top

Social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok will be the top shopping destinations for consumers in 2025. People’s plans for the holiday shopping season are evidence of that. Sprout Social’s Q4 2024 Pulse Survey found that 42 percent of shoppers plan to use social media more to find gifts, with social influencer recommendations being the #1 source of gift inspiration across all respondents, up from the fifth source one year ago.

That same survey found that 32 percent of consumers plan to make more purchases directly through social channels in 2025, giving brands the opportunity to use social media to facilitate a complete customer journey, from discovery to post-purchase. With this influx of buyers, AI-driven customer care will play a critical role, offering real-time responses and tailored product recommendations to enhance customer experience.