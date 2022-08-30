VIPRE Security Group Earns Top Marks in AV-Comparatives® Business Security Test

Endpoint Security Cloud solution proves an excellent solution for small businesses and large organizations.

(PRUnderground) August 30th, 2022

VIPRE Security Group, the award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection solution provider, announced today that its solution, VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud, earned top marks in the latest Business Security Test by AV-Comparatives®, an ISO-certified independent security testing lab.

To score well, VIPRE had to excel at detecting and blocking true threats and avoid misclassifying legitimate software as malware (false positives) over a months-long series of tests, all while keeping any performance impact on the endpoint to a minimum.

In its report, AV-Comparatives lists VIPRE’s easy-to-use Endpoint Security Cloud as an excellent solution for smaller businesses without a full-time IT staff and larger companies looking to grow their business.

AV-Comparatives also listed numerous advantages of using VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud, including:

Minimal technical knowledge required

Easy-to-navigate console from a single menu panel

Clickable interconnected interface

Detailed threat-history information

“At VIPRE, we understand that the threat landscape is ever-changing, and users need to be constantly vigilant to protect themselves, their customers, and their business,” said VIPRE Security Group’s chief product officer Usman Choudhary. “We decided to take part in AV-Comparatives’ Business Security Test to ensure our products can constantly meet the needs and expectations of our customers, and we are thrilled by the results.”

VIPRE Security Group solutions outperformed other well-known vendors in the space, scoring in second place for real-world protection by blocking 99.9% of malware with low false positives, and ranking in the top five globally overall. VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud delivers protection against the widest array of threats from the most prevalent malware to the latest evasive strains, immediately alerting users of any threats so they can quickly analyze and stop attacks.

By utilizing a machine learning engine driven by behavior analysis as an additional active protective layer, VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud builds on a solid, efficient foundation to deliver the best malware detection in the industry.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is an award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company. Highly rated by our customers and partners, we protect millions of consumers and businesses worldwide. VIPRE specializes in emulating our namesake by swiftly striking down emerging threats.

With a rich history dating back nearly 30 years, VIPRE Security Group has defended consumers from online security threats since the internet was in its infancy. Today, VIPRE delivers unmatched protection against even the most aggressive online threats. We use cutting-edge machine learning, real-time behavior monitoring, and one of the world’s largest threat intelligence clouds to protect what matters. Team members are located in 11 countries, with customers in nearly every nation worldwide.

The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®.