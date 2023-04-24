Inspired eLearning Powered by VIPRE Showcasing Gamified Training at RSA Conference

Inspired eLearning showcasing newly developed gamified cybersecurity content designed to help users understand phishing threats from the phisher’s perspective.

(PRUnderground) April 24th, 2023

Inspired eLearning Powered by VIPRE, part of industry-leader and award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company VIPRE Security Group, announced today that it will feature its latest gamification training solution at the 2023 RSA Conference at San Francisco’s Moscone Center Apr. 24 – 27, 2023. RSA is one of the sector’s largest, most-prestigious assemblies of security professionals from across the globe.

Inspired eLearning will showcase innovative cybersecurity training courses and programs along with their entire suite of email and endpoint security solutions in booth #4134. The company’s gamified cybersecurity awareness training is designed to keep employees engaged during training courses. These courses are designed to reduce human error, help users recognize cybersecurity threats, and increase user retention of security best practices.

“At VIPRE, our commitment to cybersecurity education is rooted in our understanding of the importance of educating every organization’s employees on best practices and the ever-evolving threat landscape – threats organizations face each day,” said Usman Choudhary, chief product and technology officer at VIPRE Security Group. “Because training is vital to ensuring organizations can defend against the latest threats, we are excited to unveil our latest innovation in cybersecurity training: a next-generation gamified phishing course that puts users in the shoes of a white hat hacker. This approach allows users to create phishing emails and learn through hands-on experience, providing an engaging and effective way for employees to understand the tricks cybercriminals use and retain that knowledge over time.”

According to Choudhary, VIPRE’s goal in training course development is to make learning fun, interactive, and memorable.

Through VIPRE’s gamified training, it is helping to protect organizations of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises. Next-generation gamified phishing simulations raise the bar for cybersecurity training and empower organizations to stay ahead of the threat landscape.

At RSA, John Trest, VIPRE Security Group’s chief learning officer leading the development of Inspired eLearning’s courses, will be available to discuss tips for gamifying a cybersecurity awareness training program, including identifying problems with an existing training setup, understanding the needs of the audience, and determining desired outcomes to deliver the most effective way for students to learn.

“Often, security awareness trainers and training admins have to contend with common, learning pain points,” Trest said. “These include learner motivation, retention of the information learned during the training session, etc. Gamification is an excellent training option to blend into your program and help address these pitfalls, engage your employees, and drive a more successful and impactful training program overall.”

Since 2008, the Inspired eLearning team has produced award-winning content designed for employee retention, learning, and engagement. Learn more about gamification and all of the VIPRE solutions by visiting the VIPRE website or at RSA booth 4134.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With more than 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world’s largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today’s most aggressive online threats. Its award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. VIPRE is a proud Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services operating globally across North America and Europe. The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com