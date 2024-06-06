Lance R. Drury’s path to success: From public defender to tax resolution attorney

Photo courtesy of Lance R. Drury

Lance R. Drury’s transition from a Missouri public defender to a tax resolution expert was driven by his entrepreneurial drive and a deep understanding of the legal landscape. He shifted professional roles within a niche legal area that many shy away from.

From public service to private practice

Drury began his career in the Missouri public defender system, immersed in serious legal battles.

Drury managed numerous cases, including a week-long murder trial, during his time with the Missouri State Public Defender.

His role expanded as he managed multiple offices, giving him a foundation in handling challenging legal issues under intense pressure. This experience was crucial in shaping his ability to manage and strategize under tough situations.

The pivot towards entrepreneurship was motivated by both necessity and a vision for a more fulfilling career path. Drury started his business venture in his early 50s. The spark for change came one night while working late in his small-town law office. He discovered a program by an attorney in Colorado focused on tax resolution and began studying.

This was the beginning of a new chapter, one that would see him eventually lead a successful tax law practice, spanning Ste. Genevieve and St. Louis, Missouri; Nashville, Tennessee; San Antonio, Texas.

Establishing a niche in tax resolution

Drury’s decision to focus on tax resolution stemmed from recognizing a market need. He observed that many lawyers and accountants prefer to avoid dealing with the IRS, highlighting the unmet need in legal services that he aimed to fill. By addressing this need, Drury positioned himself in a niche that indicated potential for growth — and fewer competitors.

His firm’s mission is “to save people’s lives from the clutches of the IRS.”

This focus on helping others navigate the daunting world of tax law set his practice apart and imbued his work with a sense of purpose. Drury’s strategy was to offer a lifeline to those overwhelmed by their interactions with the IRS.

Planned expansion and entering the market

The expansion of his practice reflects his business skills. Drury chose to move his operations to St. Louis, a larger market that offered more opportunities. He realized he had enough marketing ability to expand into St. Louis, which he did, considering it the best decision he ever made.

Drury’s approach to marketing is as calculated as his legal strategies. He targeted specific demographics through radio advertising, understanding that his potential clients were likely among conservative talk show and sports radio listeners.

Legacy and continuing impact

At 70, Drury continues to find motivation in his work, driven by a passion for his chosen path and the impact he can make. He finds a sense of purpose in his work, which gives him personal fulfillment and motivation each day.

Drury’s narrative is an example of changing career paths within the legal field and an inspiring account of identifying opportunities, adapting to change, and placing oneself thoughtfully in a niche market. His journey from public defender to tax resolution expert serves as a motivating guide for legal professionals and entrepreneurs alike.

