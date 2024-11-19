Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Walmart lifts full-year forecast after strong Q3

AFP

Published

Shares of Walmart rose as it reported higher profits and lifted its forecast
Shares of Walmart rose as it reported higher profits and lifted its forecast - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE
Shares of Walmart rose as it reported higher profits and lifted its forecast - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE

Walmart reported a jump in third-quarter profits Tuesday behind solid US sales and gains in its e-commerce business as the retail behemoth lifted its full-year financial forecast.

The big-box chain reported quarterly profits of $4.6 billion, about 10 times the level of the year-ago earnings, which were marred by losses on equity investments. 

Revenues rose 5.5 percent to $169.6 billion.

Walmart’s US business, which accounts for about two-thirds of revenues, enjoyed a solid 5.3 percent gain in comparable store sales.

The company also reported a 27 percent jump in its global e-commerce, which translated into smaller losses for a category that is still not profitable. 

While Walmart pointed to “broad-based strength across merchandise categories,” it gained market share “primarily” from upper-income households.

Walmart has generally turned in good profits in recent years as US consumers have been hit by rising inflation, with more higher-income shoppers turning to the chain amid affordability concerns.

Still, the latest batch of results points to improvements in general merchandise, a discretionary category that suffered during the worst of the inflationary period. Walmart pointed to home and toys as two categories that enjoyed recovery.

“Walmart is still holding onto the vast majority of the gains it has made,” said Neil Saunders of GlobalData.

“Yes, there are concerns that as prices and incomes rebalance, some of these new shoppers may drift away,” he added. “Even if this happens, we believe it will only do so at the margins as many households currently say they intend to stick with Walmart for everyday essentials such as cleaning products and basic personal care.”

The company increased its full-year profit forecast to a range of $2.42 to $2.47 per share, lifting its midpoint of the prior range by five and a half cents.

Shares jumped 3.9 percent in pre-market trading.

In this article:Earnings, Retail, US, Walmart
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Japnit Ahuja Japnit Ahuja

Tech & Science

From grade 6 coder to global innovator: Japnit Ahuja’s inspiring tech journey

Meet the 23-year-old innovator breaking barriers in tech across three countries.

19 hours ago

Social Media

Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency

Carr said on Musk's social platform X that he was "humbled and honored" to take on the role of FCC chairman.

21 hours ago
What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Tech & Science

AI: Attack and defence implications for cybercrime in 2025

When faced with the prospect of jail time, many of their targets will be desperate for an alternative outcome, and these scammers are happy...

21 hours ago
Quincy Jones's daughter, the actress Rashida Jones, accepted the Oscar, telling the audience that the legendary hitmaker had been 'really excited to attend tonight' Quincy Jones's daughter, the actress Rashida Jones, accepted the Oscar, telling the audience that the legendary hitmaker had been 'really excited to attend tonight'

Entertainment

Quincy Jones awarded posthumous Oscar

The late Quincy Jones was posthumously awarded an honorary Oscar at an emotional and star-packed Hollywood gala.

23 hours ago