Suriname ex-dictator and fugitive Desi Bouterse dead at 79

Desi Bouterse, the former dictator of Suriname who was a fugitive from justice for the murder of political opponents four decades ago, has died at 79, the government said Wednesday.

Still popular with working class citizens of the South American nation, Bouterse — who died Tuesday — rose to power after a 1980 coup as a young sergeant major in the army. He stepped down in 1987 under international pressure in the wake of political violence he was accused of orchestrating.

He returned to power in 1990 after a second coup, this time without bloodshed. Bouterse left a year later, then was elected president of the former Dutch colony in 2010 and ruled for a decade.

“In anticipation of more detailed and definitive information from official channels, we would like to offer our condolences to the wife, children and other surviving relatives for this loss,” President Chan Santokhi said in a statement.

Rumors began to spread around midnight about the former strongman’s sudden death after a short illness at his hideout.

His body was transferred by unknown people to his residence in the capital Paramaribo, where his family and National Democratic Party (NDP) supporters gathered in the early hours of Christmas Day to bid farewell.

Doctor Rabindernath Khoenkhoen, speaking to reporters, confirmed the time of death at 6:50 am Tuesday. He did not provide further details.

The NDP expressed sorrow over “the unexpected passing of our spiritual father” Bouterse, who was the party’s honorary chairman.

“We are grateful to him for his vision, courage and tireless efforts and love for our country,” party chairwoman Jennifer Simons said on her Facebook page.

Bouterse’s conviction for the execution of 15 people in 1982, including lawyers, journalists, businessmen and military personnel, was upheld in December 2023. But he refused to turn himself in to start serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Last year, Bouterse urged his supporters not to cause “chaos,” vowing that “we will hold out until the 2025 elections.”

Santokhi said necessary arrangements including formal matters and communication with Bouterse’s family were underway.

“In the spirit of the holidays and the end of the year, the president calls on everyone to remain dignified and to maintain calm, to maintain peace and order and to pray in the spirit of these special days,” he said.