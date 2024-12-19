Outrage, relief: emotions mixed following French mass rape trial verdict

One by one, the 50 men stood before presiding judge Roger Arata as they received their sentences - Copyright AFP/File MARTIN BERNETTI

Silence fell in the courtroom after a French judge delivered his verdict on Thursday, finding all 51 defendants guilty in the mass rape trial that has horrified the country.

One by one, the 50 men stood before presiding judge Roger Arata in the southern French city of Avignon, showing little emotion as they received their sentences.

Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband was jailed for 20 years over her drugging and mass rape by strangers recruited online, while the dozens of other defendants were handed terms of up to 15 years.

The sole defendant tried in absentia, the target of an arrest warrant after going on the run, was sentenced to 12 years.

Neither Pelicot nor his former wife sitting across from him in the courtroom reacted to his sentencing.

“I respect the court and the decision of its verdict,” said Gisele Pelicot in her first comment after the judgement.

-‘What happens now’-

Many defendants arrived with their bags packed for prison. One of them was in tears as he hugged his companion before entering the courtroom.

The 50 men received jail terms of between three and 15 years, but this was in all cases less than what prosecutors had demanded and, in some cases, even half. Six of the defendants had part of their jail terms suspended.

“I’m not going to advise him to appeal,” said Olivier Lantelme after his client received six instead of 10 years. Each defendant has 10 days to decide.

Redouan E., a 55-year-old private nurse sentenced to eight years in prison, tried to make a discreet exit but was called back by police officers in the courtroom and forced to turn around to be placed under arrest.

A 73-year-old pensioner was one of the six accused allowed to walk free from the courts, having already served several months in pre-trial detention.

“What happens now?” Jacques C. asked his lawyer, remaining in the courtroom for several minutes before leaving through the back door.

-‘A mockery’-

Others condemned the sentences as too lenient, including women’s rights groups and the three Pelicot children.

“The court has proved Gisele Pelicot right: shame can change sides,” said women’s rights group the Fondation des Femmes (Women’s Foundation).

But the group said it “shared the incomprehension and disappointment at some of the sentences handed down, despite the witnesses and the evidence”.

The daughter, Caroline, looked furious as the trial came to a close. She considered herself a “forgotten” victim of her father, although Dominique Pelicot denies ever having abused her.

We “are disappointed by these low sentences,” said a family member, asking not to be identified.

Some in the small crowd gathered outside the courtroom were disheartened, others angry.

“We’re outraged… it’s a mockery of the world and a mockery of us and sexist and sexual violence. I don’t even have the words,” said Stella Mezaber, 24.

One person, though, seemed notably relaxed as lawyers lined up to shake the judge’s hand.

Gisele Pelicot stood, smiling, as some came up to greet her as well.

“When I opened the doors to this trial that began on September 2, I wanted all of society to be a witness to the debates that took place here,” she said after leaving the court.

“I have never regretted that decision,” the 72-year-old added.