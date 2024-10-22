Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mozambican opposition leader says security forces killed his lawyer

AFP

Published

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane accused security forces of killing his lawyer
Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane accused security forces of killing his lawyer - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON
Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane accused security forces of killing his lawyer - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON

The main opposition candidate in Mozambique’s contested general election on Tuesday accused security forces of killing his lawyer, as European Union observers cast doubt on the vote. Tensions mounted ahead of the release, possibly on Wednesday, of official results from the October 9 presidential and parliamentary polls.

They are expected to show that Frelimo, the party that has governed the southern African nation for the past half a century, has won both votes.

“This was a crime committed by the defence and security forces. There’s no doubt about it. The special forces killed Elvino,” said Venancio Mondlane, who ran for president as an independent with the backing of the small Podemos party. 

Lawyer Elvino Dias was travelling in a car in the centre of the capital, Maputo, with Paulo Guambe, another ally of Mondlane’s, when they were ambushed and shot dead overnight on Friday to Saturday. 

In a video posted on Facebook, Mondlane accused the security forces of firing at Dias 25 times. 

Dias’s funeral is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Police said it had launched an investigation into the killings, which Frelimo “vehemently” condemned as the “macabre act”.

The European Union, the United States, the African Union and the United Nations have all condemned the killings and urged the authorities to identify the perpetrators. 

Election observers from the EU have also raised concern about the legitimacy of the polls, noting “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results at polling station and district level”.

They urged the authorities to conduct the ballot count “in a transparent and credible manner, ensuring the traceability of polling station results”.

– General strike –

Official results are still pending from the presidential and parliamentary races. 

A spokesperson for the electoral commission who spoke to AFP could not give a firm date for the release of the results but it could be on Wednesday according to the electoral calendar.

Electoral violence is not uncommon in Mozambique. Last year, several people were killed in clashes after Frelimo won municipal elections.

Mondlane, who has already claimed victory, was among a group of several hundred protesters dispersed by police with tear gas on Monday, after he had called for a general strike.

The 50-year-old former radio presenter has urged supporters to again “paralyse the country” on Thursday and Friday over what he predicted would be “profoundly false” results.

The EU has called for “utmost restraint by all” in Mozambique, while the US State Department urged people to “reject violence” and “to turn to peaceful means of filing electoral grievances”.

“The only means to challenge results and demand accountability is through the official complaint process,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

President Filipe Nyusi, 65, is stepping down after his two terms allowed by the constitution but his party’s candidate, 47-year-old Daniel Chapo, was widely expected to win the election. 

Frelimo has governed the southern African country of 33 million for half a century.

In this article:Demonstration, Mozmabique, Unrest, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

6 steps to maintain a pest-free home

Pests can be a nuisance when they invade homes

24 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk, in his push to reelect Republican Donald Trump, has offered to give $1 million to a random registered voter in one of seven key states every day until election day if they sign a petition to enter the drawing Billionaire Elon Musk, in his push to reelect Republican Donald Trump, has offered to give $1 million to a random registered voter in one of seven key states every day until election day if they sign a petition to enter the drawing

Tech & Science

Is Musk’s million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

Donald Trump surrogate Elon Musk's offer of a million dollars to one registered voter in a swing state every day until the US Election...

11 hours ago
Disney has joined forces with Reliance Industries to form an $8.5 billion media giant in India Disney has joined forces with Reliance Industries to form an $8.5 billion media giant in India

Business

Disney expects to name Iger’s successor in early 2026

Disney said it will name Bob Iger's successor as chief executive in early 2026 as it tapped former Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman.

23 hours ago
Joey McIntyre in 'Drag: The Musical' Joey McIntyre in 'Drag: The Musical'

Entertainment

Review: Joey McIntyre, Alaska, and Nick Adams star in the Off-Broadway show ‘Drag: The Musical’

"Drag: The Musical" starring Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, Alaska and Nick Adams, opened Off-Broadway on Monday, October 21st at New...

14 hours ago