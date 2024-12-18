Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

France’s Sarkozy must wear electronic tag after losing graft case appeal

AFP

Published

Sarkozy is to take his legal fight to the European Court of Human Rights
Sarkozy is to take his legal fight to the European Court of Human Rights - Copyright AFP Ludovic MARIN
Sarkozy is to take his legal fight to the European Court of Human Rights - Copyright AFP Ludovic MARIN

France’s highest appeals court on Wednesday confirmed a verdict against former president Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling, ordering him to wear an electronic tag for a year, a first for a former head of state.

Sarkozy, who had earlier been found guilty of illegal attempts to secure favours from a judge, will “evidently” respect the terms of the conviction after the Court of Cassation’s verdict, his lawyer Patrice Spinosi told AFP.

But he will take the case to the European Court of Human Rights within weeks, Spinozi added.

This move at the Strasbourg-based ECHR will, however, not hold up Wednesday’s verdict from being carried out. The sanction now comes into force, Sarkozy having exhausted all the legal avenues in the case in France.

Spinosi said it was a “sad day” when “a former president is required to take action before European judges to have condemned a state over whose destiny he once presided”.

In 2021, a lower court found that Sarkozy and his former lawyer, Thierry Herzog, had formed a “corruption pact” with judge Gilbert Azibert to obtain and share information about a legal investigation.

The court sentenced him to a three-year jail term, two of which were suspended and one that was to take the form of home detention with an electronic tag allowing his movements to be monitored.

That verdict had already been upheld once, by an appeals court, last year.

– Other cases pending –

Sarkozy, 69, has always claimed his innocence, with his lawyer saying he would “not give up this fight”.

The right-winger, who was president for one term between 2007 and 2012, failing to win re-election. He has been embroiled in legal troubles ever since leaving office.

The latest case, dubbed “Bismuth”, comes on top of separate cases about campaign financing overspending, and the alleged financing by Libya of Sarkozy’s 2007 election campaign.

Despite his legal problems, Sarkozy continues to enjoy considerable influence and popularity on the right of French politics and has the ear of President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he is known to meet on occasion.

Sources have told AFP that Sarkozy held talks at the Elysee earlier this month in a bid to persuade Macron not to appoint veteran centrist Francois Bayrou as prime minister. The former president is widely known to despise him.

After a long hesitation, Macron however went ahead and named Bayrou. 

In this article:France, Justice, Politics, sarkozy
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ian Macdonald Ian Macdonald

Business

Connecting Calgary’s innovation ecosystem: Insights from Ian Macdonald of KPMG

Ecosystem "super connector" Ian Macdonald on Calgary innovation and why the city is now the fastest-growing tech ecosystem in North America.

4 hours ago
Honda has made big outlays as it aggressively pursues an ambitious target of acheiving 100 percent electric vehicle sales Honda has made big outlays as it aggressively pursues an ambitious target of acheiving 100 percent electric vehicle sales

Business

Japan’s Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks: report

Japanese auto giants Honda Motor and Nissan Motor will enter talks on a merger aimed at helping them compete against Tesla.

21 hours ago
Homelessness remains a problem in the City of Light Homelessness remains a problem in the City of Light

Business

Op-Ed: Sugarcoating the cyanide — Economic unrealism, the new pandemic

Homelessness remains a problem in the City of Light - Copyright AFP Mandel NGANIf the global economy were any less rational, it could only...

20 hours ago

Life

Six words to represent 2024: How many will be uttered by the end of 2025?

A genre of fiction combining elements of romantic fiction and fantasy? What word describes this and makes the 'word of the year' cut?

21 hours ago